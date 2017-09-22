The Uniparty, Unmasked

It is hard to underestimate the furious rage of conservatives who, whether or not they supported Trump during the campaign, used to believe in the Republican Party. No more. The Republicans have a majority in both houses of Congress and a Republican in the White House. Are they doing their job as members of the majority party? Absolutely not. Of course, some of them are trying but to no avail; they are a righteous minority, too few in number to win. The leadership, Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell, are intransigent to the point of being traitors to the constituents who put them in office. There are plenty of other traitors as well. Clearly, they never meant to actually repeal the disastrous Obamacare. They voted to repeal it all those times only because they knew Obama would veto their bills. So we conservatives have learned an important lesson: there is only one party in Congress and it is the Establishment Party and it is a swamp thing. The Establishment Party has no principles, no core beliefs. They ascended to their positions of power via the usual channels: family wealth, power, Harvard, Yale, Princeton, and by selling their souls. This path to power of course does not describe every person in Congress, just enough of them to stop Trump from implementing the campaign promises that won him the presidency. The bad ones, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, virtually all of the Democrats, are doing their usual damage. Then we have Ryan, McConnell, Bob Corker, John McCain, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowsky, Flake, etc. Traitors to their party all. There are many more.

They pretend to be conservatives but are Republicans in name only. With each passing day that Obamacare goes un-repealed, the tax system goes un-reformed, and illegal immigration remains unrestricted, as long as so many of these so-called Republicans continue to sabotage President Trump's agenda, the one he was elected to implement, the more certain we conservatives are of their treachery. Women like Collins and Murkowski have no intention of ever limiting the damage done by Planned Parenthood. The rest of these RINOs have no intention of helping Trump be the successful president he is trying to be. He is an outsider and they cannot have that. They mean to submarine him just as surely as do the odious, open-borders, pro-unrestricted abortion, Obamacare-loving, tax-everyone-more Democrats. Many of us who voted for Trump did so with some trepidation; we had other candidates in mind and he was an unknown quantity, a loose cannon. But once he became the candidate, we got on board. No voter who was paying attention could vote for Clinton, the most corrupt candidate ever to seek the office. Thanks to a thoroughly biased media and skewed polling, we had little hope he would win. But he did. It was a miracle, one that saved the nation from further descent into the tyranny of the radical left that used to be the liberal Democratic Party. It is no longer liberal; it has become fascist in the real sense of the word, totalitarian and autocratic. They even want to criminalize speech with which they disagree. The Democratic Party today is anti-Constitution (see Pelosi encouraging illegal immigration), anti-free speech, anti-American, anti-science (they embrace the silly notion that man affects the climate of a planet that is 4.5 billion years old). It is the party of racism, in that it sees race everywhere and has made white privilege a scourge Caucasians must bear as a scarlet letter. But "race is an idea, not a fact." Most Americans could not care less about skin color. We are all a mixture of many ethnicities and proud of it. Only the left sees skin color and sexual orientation as badges of victimhood. They have made it a status to be sought. They teach victimhood as a platform to be embraced. The left has long been abrogating history to present themselves as the good guys, the anti-racists. But that is a big lie. They are the racists, the inventors of identity politics, the notion that we are not valuable as individuals, only as members of one or another minority group. It was the party of Lincoln, the founder of the Republican Party that ended slavery, the Democrats who were the Confederacy. It was the Democrats that opposed the Civil Rights laws of the 1960s. Those laws were passed by Republicans. It was the Democrats who undermined Reconstruction and imposed the odious Jim Crow laws in the South. The Democrats were and still are the racists. Now they see fomenting it in subsequent generations as their path to power, to votes. The nonsense being taught in college classes, designed and implemented by the left, amounts to a criminal enterprise not to mention child abuse. The academic class has reinstituted segregation as some kind of refuge for oppressed minorities who are not oppressed at all. They live in the freest, fairest, least racist nation on the planet. The Establishment Party that tyrannizes us from DC is responsible. They all see it and do nothing to stop it. They apparently approve. There are obvious exceptions among the Republicans - Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, Louis Gohmert, Tom Cotton, Ron Johnson, Mark Meadows, Dave Brat, Jim Jordan, and a few others, heroes all, but they are a minority and they are openly reviled and discriminated against by their own colleagues and Republican pundits like Karl Rove. Most of the others just want to go along to get along, to stay in office, to enjoy the perks. They don't want to rock their oh-so-privileged boat. They need to be voted out of office. This entrenched establishment is ignoring the Constitution, ignoring their constituents, and destroying what for over two-hundred-plus years was the most amazing experiment in civilization, freedom, federalism and democracy in the world, which is why so many people risk their lives to come here. Words cannot adequately express the anger we conservatives feel toward our faux Republicans, the establishment bunch. They should all be ashamed of themselves for their vacuity and their submission to their baser instincts.