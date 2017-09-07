The 'Sobbin' Women' and the utter insidiousness of the feminist movement, then and now

As early as 1972 Joan Didion wrote a very sentient essay on the feminist movement which was new at the time. Even then, she saw it for what it was, a movement built on a Marxist idea that failed in several ways. It "failed to perceive their common cause with other minorities." (Didion) Its 1970s claim to fame was "the invention of women as a class." Led by elite, over-educated women, it campaigned for "Dante over diapers." It declared: "If the family was the last fortress of capitalism, then let us abolish the family." As nonsensical as this mind-numbed theory was and is, it is what university students are still being taught today. Send your daughter to college and she will be taught that men are predators and women who choose marriage and family are throwbacks to a primitive age. They are sellouts to their gender, however amorphous they may think it is. Send your son to college and he, especially if he suffers the misfortune of being white, will be tagged as a predator of privilege. He will be the enemy, a target of social justice rage, made to suffer for his crime of being born Caucasian. It will not matter if he is rich or poor, how smart he is, that he has not an ounce of racism in his head. All that will matter is that he is white. The feminist movement of the 1970s was known as the "second wave," the first being the Suffragettes. "They had invented a class, now they had to make that class conscious." (Didion) They adopted a revolutionary practice from the Chinese, "speaking bitterness." There were "rap sessions" during which they spoke of elitism and careerism! No more was marriage and raising a family admirable or even remotely valid. Women who chose that path were sellouts to their gender. The notion that women would choose such a course meant that they were ignorant, slaves to a set of bourgeois values which the movement had deemed invalid. Not much has changed within the current crop of devotees of the "women's movement" except that it is more profane, more insane.

As Clarice Feldman has so brilliantly noted, today's feminists are toxic; vicious banshees who are ready, willing and able to pounce on any female they find guilty of being, well, female. If the female is feminine, they bring out their long claws. Melania Trump is of course a target. So bereft of substance, they went after her shoes a few days ago. Just how trivial do one's inner thoughts have to be to care and vent about another woman's shoes? Such a woman would be nothing more than a paltry mean girl of middle school renown; immature, jealous, and angry. Stephen Vincent Benet wrote the short story, "The Sobbin' Women" in 1937. The title was a malaprop of The Sabine Women. It is a wonderful story about a particularly strong and adaptive woman, Millie. She is the kind of woman who was and still is the backbone of this country. The film Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) was based on the Benet story. It is a glorious movie; wonderful music and choreography and the message that American women are capable of anything with which they are confronted. They did not fret about the role they were expected to fulfill. They loved their men and knew how to civilize them. And the men desperately wanted to be civilized by the women they loved in return. They were loving and willing students of non-toxic masculinity as most men are today. What young people are being taught in universities is a travesty. One can only feel sorry for the feminists of today like Katha Pollitt of the Nation. She sees in the Trump presidency only what she has blinkered herself to see: racism, sexism, homophobia, etc. All of which there is no evidence of in Trump's forty years of public life. Her attack is pure projection. It was Pollitt who, after 9/11, refused to allow her daughter to fly an American flag in the window of their New York apartment. Her daughter was thirteen at the time. This is how deep the anti-Americanism of the current feminist/leftist movement runs in their blood. They have contempt for every single person who voted for Trump and have no curiosity as to why they voted for him. They "knew" on election night that every one of them was a mind-numbed idiot unworthy of respect. And the women who voted for him? Worse than scum; traitors to their gender. Except they are not. Anyone paying attention can see that Trump loves his wife, his daughters, and all the women who work with and for him. Not one of them seems to be a victim of sexism or misogyny. He is rather like the elder Pontipee character of Benet's story and the film Seven Brides; he is a good man who wants to please the women in his life and his country. The feminist movement today is a sham, a venue for angry women who have been taught to believe men are the enemy when in fact they are the best partners, protectors, providers of the women they love. The good ones are all those bourgeois things young women have been taught to abhor. Those young women are missing out on so much of what makes life worth living. One can only feel sorry for women like Pollitt, Lynn Yaeger, and the countless professors on college campuses across the nation who think their job is to make young women fear men. Parents! Protect your daughters from these toxic women! Protect your sons from them as well. Read Benet's story, watch Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and relish the nature of men and women as they have for millennia joined together to build families, farms, businesses, and lives.