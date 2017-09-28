Over the weekend, we saw a bunch of NFL players kneel during the national anthem. I was angry, especially when they did it in London.

A few days ago, I called my widowed mother for a friendly checkup. She likes politics and we started talking about the chaos in Berkeley. She asked a very simple question: Where are the administrators? Don't they run the school?

Where are the authority figures? Who is throwing the flag when someone gets out of line?

According to Marc Thiessen, these players are doing a lot more than angering fans. They are also showing up their owners by refusing to live up to the contract that they voluntarily signed:

The NFL’s game operations manual says that “all players must be on the sideline for the National Anthem” and must “stand at attention, face the flag, hold helmets in their left hand, and refrain from talking” or face discipline “such as fines, suspensions, and/or the forfeiture of draft choice(s).” The league regularly penalizes players for dancing in the end zone, but it allows players to violate the rules regarding the national anthem with impunity.

We remind you that the NFL did not allow the Dallas Cowboys to remember the policemen killed in Dallas in 2015. The NFL thought that it was too political.

On the other hand, having a failed quarterback sit on the sidelines protesting whatever he was protesting is okay!

In your face, owners? Who cares about the contract that we signed?

This is what happens when the authority figures "go wobbly." The result is chaos in our schools and ratings issues in the NFL.

