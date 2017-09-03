If, as most primitive faiths believed, God, or the gods, were irrational and driven by the same sort of emotions that often render human behavior unfathomable science, would be a fool's errand.

Christianity is the basis on which science is built. Christianity says God is rational, hence His creation is rational.

One of the consequences of modern humanism, which rejects the idea of the Christian God, is a return to the counterfactual view of reality held by ancient people.

That's why modern liberals believe that a growing human being in a woman's womb is not really a human. A science teacher, for example, said that just as a caterpillar isn't a butterfly, an unborn child is not a human being. Apparently, the teacher was unaware that science says the caterpillar and the butterfly are merely stages in the growth of the same organism. After all, both stages of the insect have the same DNA and the same scientific name. The teacher believed that the nature of the unborn is defined by what people think, not by the real nature of the unborn.

Similarly, modern liberals believe that a man can become a women through plastic surgery. Once people reject a rational God, they reject a rational universe as well. Only in an irrational universe can anyone claim that an organism with male DNA can become a female organism through cosmetic surgery.

Liberals also believe that whatever man wants must be good and must be achievable, so long as they approve of it, of course. For example, we know that the homosexual lifestyle, also promiscuity among opposite-sex people, is bad for one's health. If someone you know doubts that, ask him about the massive impacts of STDs on people. You might mention AIDS if your friends still believe that promiscuous sex is a healthy choice. You could also ask if the price of 1,000,000-plus humans aborted each year is too high to pay for hedonistic sex.

Yet we're told that lifestyles that lead to disease and emotional trauma – for those who are promiscuous inevitably objectify their "partners" and themselves – and death for a million people a year is good. It's another example of liberals saying reality is fluid and must conform to what they have defined to be good.

Essentially, liberals are claiming the powers of creation that they reject in God for themselves. They believe that through their will, they can bend reality to what they believe it should be.Unfortunately for them and the rest of the world, wishing that pretending men are women, that the unborn aren't human, that massive promiscuity is good, and the other areas where liberals deny reality hurts real people.

The million or so humans, disproportionately brown, killed each year in the womb die on the altar of liberals' desire to deny that the world is a rational place.

Similarly, transsexuals, and women who don't want men in their bathrooms, suffer because, as the motto of Cal Tech says, "The Truth Shall Set You Free." Denying reality doesn't prevent reality from kicking back. About 40% of people who have are "transsexual" attempt suicide. Pretending we're something we're not has consequences; hence, the liberal idea that we can mold reality to our will leads to suffering.

As Western elites reject the foundation of Christianity and Judaism, they become unmoored from reality.But reality is harsh. Liberals can reject it, cajole it, reprimand it, yet they can't change the fundamental truths that reject their beliefs.

It's time to stop letting the lunatics run society and return to the rationalism that is based on a belief in God.

As a side benefit, we'll once again have a reason why tyranny is bad for the inalienable rights we Americans believe we have to come from God, lest government be able to take them away, rendering them alienable.

