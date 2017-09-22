Take a look at Valerie Plame's long history as an anti-Semitic bigot
Valerie Plame, the non-secret CIA officer who made a big issue of the leak of her name in relation to her opposition to President Bush, and who was vaunted and celebrated as a daring glamorous superspy on the cover of Vanity Fair, turns out to be a garden-variety anti-Semitic bigot.
She got attention by tweeting this:
Afterward, she tried to justify it:
1) First of all, calm down. Re-tweets don't imply endorsement. Yes, very provocative, but thoughtful. Many neocon hawks ARE Jewish. https://t.co/m5oGgKPo2a
1) First of all, calm down. Re-tweets don't imply endorsement. Yes, very provocative, but thoughtful. Many neocon hawks ARE Jewish. https://t.co/m5oGgKPo2a— Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017
Then she said it was a momentary lapse she was sorry about, and oh, by the way, she is part-Jewish herself:
I missed gross undercurrents to this article & didn’t do my homework on the platform this piece came from. Now that I see it, it’s obvious.
With a headline like that? Sh missed the 'undercurrents'? The headline didn't give her a clue?
It was disingenous because it turns out she's all too familar with the anti-Semitic ravings of UNZ.com, the fringey site she posts from with regularity.
Someone looked at her jaw-dropping tweet about Jews being the cause of wars, and further scrutiny turned up a long string of tweets bolstering her anti-Semitic orientation:
Here's why that is not a believable excuse: pic.twitter.com/uhLLQDUBmt
Here's why that is not a believable excuse: pic.twitter.com/uhLLQDUBmt— Alt-right Blocker (@BlockAltRight) September 21, 2017
Well put, Mr. Giraldi: Why I Still Dislike Israel http://t.co/8fxErjzAij
Well put, Mr. Giraldi: Why I Still Dislike Israel http://t.co/8fxErjzAij— Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) December 31, 2014
I never heard this story about 9/11: The Dancing Israelis https://t.co/jtATGOMTta
I never heard this story about 9/11: The Dancing Israelis https://t.co/jtATGOMTta— Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) December 6, 2015
Religion does not give license to kill: Hating the Haters http://t.co/xmsoh1YfAf
Religion does not give license to kill: Hating the Haters http://t.co/xmsoh1YfAf— Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) January 13, 2015
Someone Wants War With Russia https://t.co/DCquSK9grx
Someone Wants War With Russia https://t.co/DCquSK9grx— Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) November 22, 2015
Remember: this was a person vaunted and celebrated by the left for her opposition to President Bush and the Iraq War. Like the woman she raised campaign funds for, Hillary Clinton, whom Dick Morris insisted screamed about "F------ Jew bastards," anti-Semitism may have been at the root of it. Anti-Semitism is very common on the fringes of the left, and it's not solely found among knuckle-dragging troglodytes. It's right there in suburban Virginia where "a wife, mother of twins, author, anti-nuclear activist, and a former covert CIA ops officer" as Plame describes herself on her Twitter front page, live.
