Take a look at Valerie Plame's long history as an anti-Semitic bigot

Valerie Plame, the non-secret CIA officer who made a big issue of the leak of her name in relation to her opposition to President Bush, and who was vaunted and celebrated as a daring glamorous superspy on the cover of Vanity Fair, turns out to be a garden-variety anti-Semitic bigot. She got attention by tweeting this: