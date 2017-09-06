Spot the Ben Rhodes talking point buzzword on DACA
From Twitter, the Ben Rhodes 'echo chamber' is going full blast as President Trump's DACA decision has been announced. One particular word stands out, one that Ben has uttered first, and who knows, maybe poll-tested, in his ongoing 'narrative' now echoed by all the Democrats on his email list. Ben has been uttering the word since August 24 and since then, nearly all the other lemmings in his party have followed. Liz Warren and Hillary Clinton seem to be AWOL, while Samantha Power gets points for using more original but similar words. But the rest of them are marching in lockstep with that one word just as the media marched in lockstep to declare President Trump's inaugural address 'dark.'
Here is a choice selection with that one word the rest of them are all echoing for Ben on DACA. Spot that word....
This is just unspeakably cruel. At what point on this downward spiral do Trump staff or GOP feel the slightest tug of conscience? https://t.co/otIBMBmxHA
To underscore Trump's cruelty this would include many people who are currently struggling in the aftermath of Harvey. https://t.co/K44irNY0tH— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 31, 2017
To underscore Trump's cruelty this would include many people who are currently struggling in the aftermath of Harvey. https://t.co/K44irNY0tH— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 31, 2017
100s of thousands of lives could be cruelly affected by this change, people who did nothing wrong. Would be government with no moral compass https://t.co/no6EcJSIsZ— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 24, 2017
Former Pres. Obama on Trump admin. rescinding DACA: "To target these young people is wrong...and it is cruel." https://t.co/t54dnA7h8e pic.twitter.com/eYclvcV0Rw— ABC News (@ABC) September 5, 2017
CRUEL?— The Slammer (@THESLAMMMMER) September 6, 2017
Bill Clinton: ‘Cruel’ & ‘Irresponsible’ DACA Repeal Will ‘Crush’ Dreams - Breitbart https://t.co/ZHlB1wMBXj pic.twitter.com/WO2MbEjCOp
Trump's decision on DACA is the ugliest and most cruel decision ever made by a president of the U.S. in the modern history of this country. pic.twitter.com/3k64uuo2XM— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 5, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump’s cruel decision to attack America’s young people is nothing short of shameful. https://t.co/u9jD79ZrKR pic.twitter.com/WAORpLO1IM— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) September 5, 2017
Brought by parents, these children had no choice in coming here. Now they'll be sent to countries they've never known. Cruel. Not America.
President Trump's cruel #DACA decision means one thing: hundreds of thousands of DREAMers stand to lose everything. Congress must act now.— Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiffCA) September 5, 2017
Was away from Twitter: Seems like the Trump Administration is handling this DACA thing with trademark cruelty, dishonesty, and incompetence
As @realDonaldTrump prepares to end DACA particularly cruel=500k undocumented ppl in Houston, 125k DACA recipients impacted by Harvey— Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) September 1, 2017
Dreamers grew up in America. It’s their home. Ending the program, deporting them back to a country they don’t even know, would be cruel.
Let's be clear, this was not an economic decision. It's nothing more than a cruel ploy to inspire fear and anger towards immigrants. https://t.co/r4TOTmMk9X— Robert Reich (@RBReich) September 5, 2017
Undoing #DACA unnecessary & cruel.Extremists favor this-not majority. Inconsistent with who we say we are as a nation. Dreamers-good for USA— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) September 5, 2017
It's a cruel hand that extends the American dream and then steals it away. #DACA #DREAMers (1/3)— Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) September 4, 201
Trump is clueless & cruel. Above all he is a coward. Punts #DACA to Congress & has his "beleaguered" Attorney General make the announcement.— Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) September 5, 2017
