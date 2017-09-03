The latest insanity from the left is actors and the characters they play in movies.

As every smart Democrat has to know, this madness over historic symbols, and now movies, is not going to end well for them.

Please check this out:

Mandy Patinkin isn't an A-list movie star. He's a huge draw on Broadway all the same. It's why the minds behind "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812" cast him to boost lagging ticket sales. Not so fast. The veteran performer wasn't the right skin color, apparently. The "Homeland" star dropped out after some complained he was replacing an actor of color. The play subsequently closed. A similar event happened this week. Actor Ed Skrein ("The Transformer Refueled," "Deadpool") snared a role in the upcoming "Hellboy" reboot. Skrein celebrated the news on Twitter. Then the Social Justice Warriors pounced. The character in question was of mixed Asian descent in the comic books. Skrein is white. So the actor voluntarily bowed out, announcing the decision via a tweet that read like a hostage's coerced note.

This is insanity. This is what wipes out political parties between the coasts.

It does raise a couple of questions. What happens to that movie Geronimo, where Chuck Connors (The Rifleman) plays the famous Indian warrior? I caught that movie a few months ago, and it was entertaining. It was probably not "culturally pure," but who cares? It's a movie, people, and you don't have to watch it if it offends you.

Will the left now call on Hollywood to burn that movie because Connors was white and Geronimo was an American Indian?

It gets more interesting when you come to today's Broadway. Hamilton is played by Javier Muñoz. He was born to Puerto Rican parents in Brooklyn, N.Y., as I learned.

The bad news is that this is insanity, and it's angering people who don't want political correctness spoiling the Saturday matinee.

The good news is that this is not going to end well for the left or the party the left stands with.

