Sheriff David Clarke resigns; in line for administration job
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, whose tough, no nonsense demeanor won him a large following among conservatives, has resigned his position. Politico reports that he is under serious consideration for a job in the Trump administration - possibly in the White House.
Clarke, a strong Trump supporter, became a figure of controversy for harboring conservative political views that did not sit well with the black community or the Democratic politicians in Milwaukee.
Clarke resigned as sheriff on Thursday. A regular presence on Fox News, Clarke has become a well-known figure in conservative circles in recent years. He is also an avowed supporter of President Donald Trump, and he spoke at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last year.
But he has come under fierce criticism amid a series of deaths in the Milwaukee County prison, including that of Terrill Thomas, who died of dehydration last year after guards turned off the water in his cell.
Trump has been one of Clarke's most vocal cheerleaders, and even promotedhis book on Twitter earlier this month.
It’s unclear what job Clarke will take in the administration, but one of the sources said he’s expected to join the White House. Clarke likely won’t be offered a Senate-confirmed role because his nomination would face opposition from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
“We have no announcement at this time,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said. In a text message, Clarke said, "Will talk about my future plans next week."
It's true that Clarke will probably not be awarded many honorary degrees by liberal colleges. But he's smart, tough, and can handle himself in the rough and tumble of political warfare.
The sky is the limit for Clarke. He has been mentioned as a possible political candidate for several jobs, including governor of Wisconsin. But Clarke may forgo a career in politics to hit the speaker circuit, where he could demand top dollar for his services.
Wherever he ends up, it's a certainty we haven't heard the last of him.
