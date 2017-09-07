Renowned climate scientist jailed for fraud
Well, it’s a start….
Lucy Smith reports for the Townsville (Queensland), Australia Bulletin:
A RENOWNED climate scientist has been jailed for fraudulently claiming half a million dollars in reimbursements from his employer.
Over seven years, Australian Institute of Marine Science senior researcher Daniel Michael Alongi lodged 129 claims for fictitious purchases totalling $553,420.
When police caught up with him in 2015, he told them he had spent the money on rare and antique books.
One book, about Captain James Cook’s journeys, cost $15,000.
Alongi, 60, pleaded guilty in Townsville District Court yesterday to defrauding the Federal Government agency.
Commonwealth prosecutor Chris Moore detailed Alongi’s “carefully executed” offending, which saw him earn far more than his $4000 a fortnight salary.
“To support the claims he created or modified invoices, receipts and credit card statements, along with drafting fake analysis reports and email trails,” he said.
Climate scientist Dr Daniel Alongi, who worked for the Australian Institute of Marine Science, leaves the Townsville Magistrates Court. (Photo: Townsville Bulletin)
Compared to the gross fraud of anthropogenic global warming alarmism (that already has cost Australia dearly), this is small beer, even though the total is over half a million bucks (Australian dollars). Compared to the hundreds of billions of dollars squandered on crony green energy schemes, this is not even a rounding error.
Alongi is not some minor figure in the Warmist research establishment.
Eric Worrall comments:
“According to Research Gate, Alongi has helped author 140 publications, and has been cited 5,861 times. All in the last few months has been bad for the image of mainstream climate science. First we had the Shukla 20 scandal, and now we have the Alongi fraud case. I’m not saying climate scientists are just in it for the money. I think there is substantial evidence that many of them truly believe. But clearly there is an awful lot of money on the table, which predominantly seems to go to scientists who support the position favoured by politicians. More than enough money to tempt the unscrupulous“.
Hat tip: John McMahon
