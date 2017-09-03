Remind me again why fossil fuel companies are evil

Politicians and reporters are on the lookout for gouging by oil companies and gas stations. The current price of gas is around $2.50 throughout the United States, which is far below the over $4 price in 2008.

The average price in September 2008 was $3.65 in the U.S. The current price isn't close to that. Obama actually didn't mind high gas prices, and reporters and Democrats always liked him. Meanwhile, as oil companies and gas stations have gas prices over 30% lower than nine years ago, the federal budget has skyrocketed over 50% from $2.7 trillion in F.Y. 2007 to over $4 trillion today. Health insurance costs have ballooned over 100%, and Illinois income taxes are up over 60%. I am hard pressed to think of other products or services that are 30% cheaper than nine years ago, but it is evil oil companies that are targeted. Think of how much additional purchasing power the poor and middle class have due to lower gas prices. If people want to look at gouging, maybe they could look at government at all levels, which continually raises taxes and fees despite no shortage of supplies. Or maybe politicians should investigate networks who jack up advertising rates if there is high demand but obviously no shortage of supply. Why do the networks raise rates just because more people watch? The higher they raise rates, the more it harms the poor and middle class because the advertisers have to recuperate the high advertising costs in the selling prices of their products. Why do Ellen, Oprah, the Today Show, and other shows continue to raise rates and pay of network personalities. Doesn't Oprah have enough houses, and how does Matt Lauer's salary relate to the average worker's at NBC? His over $20-million salary is probably at least 400 times the average worker, and my guess is that they work longer hours and don't get the perks and don't get to travel around the world on other people's money. Is that fair? Why does he always get more? We should all be thankful to the oil companies and other fossil fuel companies for greatly improving the quality and length of life for everyone who uses them and at a reasonable price. In contrast, high-paid media personalities like Lauer and whoever is on Morning Joe spew forth a lot of gas that improves neither quality nor length of life. In fact, they spread misinformation while pushing an agenda, and that contributes heavily to the dumbing down of America.