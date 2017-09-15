But that was then, and this is now. Oh, how times have changed.

Donald Trump had strong words to say about DACA, as when in 2015 he told Chuck Todd that we had to rescind it. He could not have been clearer.

Now Trump’s cutting deals with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi -- and DACA’s one of the bargaining chips.

(And as an aside, can we please stop saying “dreamers?” I remember a time when Trump spoke about how he wanted Americans to have dreams. Apparently “America first” is getting watered down with swamp sludge.)

We’ve now entered an era of cutting deals with a pair of devils. In this new era when talking about the REM sleep crowd, Trump says things like: “Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated, and accomplished young people who have jobs?”

Alas.

So we’ve got these kids, primarily from Mexico and Central America, who are in the United States illegally “through no fault of their own.”

OK. Not their fault. So whose fault is it? Well, it’s their parents’fault for dragging them across the border, often putting their lives in grave danger while making their first act on U.S. soil an illegal one.

Meanwhile, the kids have demands, sometimes expressed via marches and rallies, sometimes by ambushing elected officials in Congress, sometimes waving the Mexican flag as they go, often with a sense of entitlement and a disregard for the Constitution (here, here, here, here).

As you might imagine, the left loves this cohort of folks. But don’t be fooled by statements that sound compassionate or even grandiose, such as assertions that we need to uphold DACA in order to “protect the integrity of this country,” or the claim that these kids are “being stronger than anybody” (here and here).

And let’s not forget the dramatic claim about how many of them serve in the United States Armed Forces. About 900 to be exact. As Tucker Carlson pointed out, that’s .01% of the total DACA population, which in terms of statistical significance = 0%.

Democrats are salivating at the prospect of gaining a million or more new voters. (Although College Park, Maryland, isn’t waiting around to see how things play out when the city council recently granted illegals the right to vote.)

Irrespective of whether or not you think this demographic group should be allowed to remain in the United States, if they are allowed to stay, that will not be the end of it. It will be the beginning – a stepping stone for a path to citizenship and/or for special protections for the parents of these kids (here, here).

I remember a time when Trump sounded strong on this issue. But his recent actions supersede his words and the two no longer align.

Not good.