Some of y'all might think it sucks being an anti-fascist teaching at John Jay College but I think it's a privilege to teach future dead cops

A professor at John Jay College, Mike Isaacson, has been suspended for a tweet he posted on August 23 saying it was a "privilege to teach future dead cops."

The tweet received 50 "likes."

Many New York policemen take criminal justice classes at John Jay, which is why the Police Benevolent Association called for his ouster.

Isaacson says he belongs to Antifa and has made similar incendiary remarks in the past.

New York Daily News:

The tweet caught the attention of police union officials after the 29-year-old anti-fascist leader appeared on Fox News Thursday night. Three union bosses and Police Commissioner James O’Neill slammed Isaacson’s tweet. “As a 2x grad there, I know Michael Isaacson’s reprehensible values don't represent @JohnJayCollege, #NYC, #NYPD or families of murdered cops,” O’Neill tweeted. School president Karol Mason said the professor’s comments posed a danger to faculty and staff. “Today, members of the John Jay faculty received threats, and our students expressed concerns for their safety in the classroom,” Mason said. “Out of concern for the safety of our students, faculty and staff, we are immediately placing the adjunct on administrative leave as we continue to review this matter.” Mason added that Isaacson’s comments suggested that violence against cops is acceptable. “I want to state clearly that I was shocked by these statements. They are abhorrent,” she said. “This adjunct expressed personal views that are not consistent with our college’s well-known and firm values and principles and my own personal standards and principles. I am appalled that anyone associated with John Jay, with our proud history of supporting law enforcement authorities, would suggest that violence against police is ever acceptable.” Reached by the Daily News Friday before he was placed on leave, Isaacson brushed aside the brewing controversy over his provocative post. “Oh, that s---?” he told The News. “Everybody dies.”

OK, so we have a 5 year old who craves attention. The problem, of course, is that his compatriots in Antifa share his beliefs. Tucker Carlson destroyed him when Isaacson appeared on his show:

You have to wonder how this loser ever got hired to teach.