“The president of the United States... presents himself as a man who is pro-life. If he is a good pro-lifer, he understands that the family is the cradle of life and you have to defend its unity,”

And

"Removing young people from their family is not a thing that bears good fruit, neither for the young person nor the family,"

And

“I have heard of this law. I have not been able to read the articles, how the decision was made. I don’t know it well,”

Two things are clear: the Pope is not familiar with the issue and that his objection, such as it is, is to splitting up families.

However, the ending of the unconstitutional DACA mandate can’t separate families.

Let’s look at the facts:

All people affected by DACA are illegally in the U.S.

The parents of all people affected by DACA were or are in the U.S. illegally. Otherwise their children would be U.S. citizens and hence not impacted by DACA.

The possible scenarios are the following:

1) The parents and the child are still in the U.S. illegally.

2) The parents have left the U.S. and the child is still in the U.S.

In the first case, there is no one who is arguing that a DACA child should be deported while her illegal parents are allowed to remain in the country. But even if that were the case, if family is truly important to “dreamers” and their parents, the parents would voluntarily leave the U.S. to be with their daughter.

If the parents choose to remain in the U.S. while their daughter is sent back to Poland, it’s they, not the government who are breaking up their family.

In the second case, the parents have already broken up the family and Trump’s action, if it leads to the “dreamer” being deported, would actually reestablish the family.

It’s clear that the Pope has been lied to about DACA, and that if he does have any real reason to object to it, he hasn’t mentioned it.

This isn’t the first time the media have cited a clearly misinformed Pope about immigration.

Media claims that the Pope said that Trump wasn’t a Christian because Trump wanted to build a wall on the Mexican border, when in fact the Pope said that someone who only builds walls and not bridges isn’t Christian. Further, the Pope made it clear that he wasn’t familiar with what Trump had said and that he doubted the reporter’s description of Trump’s comments; needless to say, those caveats didn’t make the news.

All conservatives agree that breaking up families is bad in most cases -- abusive parents, children who assault their parents, are some of the obvious exceptions -- so there is no wedge between Pope Francis and conservatives.

Given that it seems clear that if the Pope knew that ending an unconstitutional order will not result in breaking up families he wouldn’t have said what he said, it’s pretty clear this is another bit of #fakenews.

What’s truly amazing about this bit of MSM #fakenews is that the same folks who are upset about DACA fully support abortion on demand at any time for any reason. There are about 800,000 “children” -- most are in their 20s -- affected by DACA, there are 1,000,000+ children killed by abortion each year. People can’t honestly say they care about children, families, or even illegals if they support abortion.

Perhaps the media should ask the Pope what he thinks of politicians who support abortion on demand for any reason at any point in a pregnancy.

