Nobody talks about Islam and jihad with more wit and edge than Pat Condell. His library of YouTube videos is well worth perusing. Looking right into the camera, he talks to us frankly and authoritatively about the civilizational war that dare not speak its name (in the media). He forces us to look at facts that are censored by our betters in the media and culture. I think of him as the Caliph of Candor.

After a YouTube silence of almost half a year, Pat is back, and in fine form: