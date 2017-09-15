On DACA, trust and support Trump

President Trump said that if the wall is not funded, then there is no deal on DACA. This issue has arisen because Trump met with Schumer and Pelosi to discuss DACA and border security, which necessarily includes the border wall. Schumer promptly announced that there was an agreement that Trump would support a statutory replacement for DACA and that the Dems would support increased security at the border but not support a border wall. Schumer is not known as a principled, honest senator. The question is why Trump even met with Schumer and Pelosi to discuss these issues. He knows that the Dems oppose the wall.

The background to the meeting is that the Dems will support "increased border security" only if we allow the approximate 800,000 illegal aliens, known as "DREAMers," to remain in the country with eventual voting and citizenship. Why more concern for illegal aliens than for a border wall that would stop illegal immigration and greatly reduce the flow of drugs across the border? The Dems and their cheerleaders in the media show more concern for illegal aliens than for American citizens. The usual reason is that the minor illegal aliens were brought by their parents, and the minor illegals should not be punished for the illegal activity of their parents. But that is similar to saying that if I rob a bank and give the money to my children so they can go to school, buy a house, and have a better life, then my children should not be punished by giving the money back. The illegals have the benefits of our country, such as education, health care, and welfare benefits, obtained illegally by their parents. So why did Trump meet with Schumer and Pelosi? First, Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell have failed to move funding for the wall. Trump is trying to deal with Schumer and Pelosi offering DACA for the border wall. Of course, Schumer will deny that the Dems will support a wall, but he knows that is the price for DACA. Trump is forced to deal with Schumer and Pelosi because McConnell and Ryan are either totally incompetent or actively trying to subvert the Trump agenda, or a combination thereof. Trump is dealing with Schumer and Pelosi because he has no choice. John McCain sabotaged the repeal of Obamacare. Ryan has not moved to fund wall. If we only had a Republican Congress! The media are trying to spin Trump's meeting as abandonment of his agenda and breaking his promise to his base to build the wall. Trump is smart enough to realize that if he does not do all he can to build the wall, his presidency will be a failure, and he will lose in 2020. The wall is the symbol of his campaign promises. Trump knows that George H.W. Bush lost because he broke his promise not to raise taxes. President Trump now needs and deserves our support against Ryan, McConnell, Pelosi, and Schumer. Trump has kept his promises where he has the power to do so. Trump has done much on his own, such as appointment of Supreme Court justice Gorsuch, elimination of many Obama regulations, withdrawal from the Paris accords, allowing drilling, and the limited travel ban from designated terrorist countries, and most importantly, he saved our country from chardonnay, alternate nostril-breathing Hillary. President Trump now needs and deserves our support against Ryan, McConnell, Pelosi, and Schumer.