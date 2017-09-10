OMG, Hillary speaks for me?

No, this simply can’t be. How could I possible agree with anything that Hillary said? Okay, maybe when she was a Goldwater girl in her youth, before corruption took over her soul. But we are talking something that she said in 2014. She was hip deep in Clinton Foundation cash from foreign governments, and plotting her return to the White House. Yet there it is, on CNN of all places, in 2014, telling those adorable tykes, valedictorians, and heroic soldiers to get out of Dodge:

A mere three years later, Hillary is urging her supporters to protest President Trump's ending of the DACA policy by executive order. Luckily for Hillary, the MSM will never highlight the contradiction.