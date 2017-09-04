“There’s a difference between that normal functioning of politics and certain issues or certain moments where I think our core values may be at stake”

For the umpteenth time, President Obama has vowed to 'speak out' on yet another of President Trump's policies he disagrees with. Unlike other ex-presidents, Obama seems determined to insert himself back into public life as the Backseat-Driver-in-Chief, constantly carping at each and every one of President Trump's moves in an ego-driven bid to defend his now-rejected 'legacy.'

he rationalized to reporters at his final news conference, according to Politico.

And he's spoke, and spoke, and spoke out ever since, quite unlike any other ex-president.

This time he's speaking out on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or, DACA, program, a de facto amnesty for children of illegal immigrants brought here illegally in an executive order to allow nearly a million of them to help themselves to the benefits of U.S. residency ahead of those legally waiting in line. It was one of many acts Obama did with his 'pen and phone' to illegally bypass Congress, the legitimate ruling body on these matters, as he turned to ruling by decree.

According to Politico:

Obama’s current plan is to post a statement on Facebook and link to it on Twitter, where the former president has more than 94 million followers. In his final presidential press availability, he suggested that he would speak out if Trump went after the Dreamers — and that it was one of the few issues where he would feel morally compelled to do so. He said he would not remain silent in the face of “efforts to round up kids who have grown up here and for all practical purposes are American kids, and send them someplace else, when they love this country.”

It follows his many 'speak out' moments. Here are some other examples:

Travel vetting:

Ten days after President Trump took office, Obama vowed to speak out against what President Trump's stepped-up vetting of passport entries to the U.S. from several terrorist-supporting countries using a list devised by the Obama administration. The left called that the Muslim 'travel ban.' His spokesman released this statement:

“With regard to comparisons to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions, as we’ve heard before, the President fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion”

Obamacare:

In a lengthy post published on Facebook, the 44th president beseeched Republicans in the Senate to consider the ramifications of the bill, which will strip health insurance from tens of millions of people, raise costs for millions more, and eliminate Medicaid protections that an estimated 75 million Americans rely on. The Senate bill, unveiled today, is not a health care bill. It’s a massive transfer of wealth from middle-class and poor families to the richest people in America,” said Obama in the post. “It hands enormous tax cuts to the rich and to the drug and insurance industries, paid for by cutting health care for everybody else.”

Patriotism on the Fourth of July:

“We start seeing a rise in sectarian politics, we start seeing a rise in an aggressive kind of nationalism, we start seeing both in developed and developing countries an increased resentment about minority groups and the bad treatment of people who don’t look like us or practice the same faith as us."

“In Paris, we came together around the most ambitious agreement in history to fight climate change. An agreement that even with the temporary absence of American leadership will still give our children a fighting chance,” said Obama.

Note that the attacks on 'nationalism' and his Paris fiasco were both done from abroad.

Now, note that President Trump has been in office all of seven months, that is at least four speak-outs from this Backseat-Driver-in-Chief. It's an act that's getting old. Elder statesman Obama is not, his carpings against his successor are coming so fast and frequent they're losing their novelty value. Even the Democrats are getting disgusted:

The Free Beacon reports that Howard Dean has warned about Obama's non-stop loquaciousness:

"You only have one president at a time, and to violate that would actually give Trump a target at which he could carry on—Trump loves to have a convenient whipping person, and that would be—that would be Obama. There is a way to do this, but you have to really thread the needle."

and

"Obama can't do it. He is not the president anymore. You only have one president at a time, and I think if he gets into this big-time, he makes it easier for Trump, not harder."

When you have Howard Dean, famous for his 'Dean Scream' warning Obama to tone down the volume as he did last week, you can be sure the Democrats recognize a problem. Obama, by contrast, still hasn't accepted that he is no longer president, and since he is surrounded and egged on by flatterers, he will continue to cheapen his legacy with his constant complaints about his successor. He's the mouth that can't stop talking.