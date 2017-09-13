The testimony marked a departure for the commission, which was formed to look into fraud and barriers to voting, but which heard that a potentially greater threat to confidence in American elections is the chance for enemy actors to meddle.

"There's no perfect security; there's only degrees of insecurity," said Ronald Rivest, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He said hackers have myriad ways of attacking voting machines. "You don't want to rest the election of the president on, 'Maybe the Wi-Fi was turned on when it shouldn't have been.'"

He and two other computer security experts said bar codes on ballots and smartphones in voting locations could give hackers a chance to rewrite results in ways that couldn't be traceable, short of sampling of ballots or hand recounts – and those work only in cases where there's a paper trail.

Andrew Appel, a professor at Princeton University, said it would be easy to write a program that cheats on election results and deletes evidence of the hack as soon as the results are reported.