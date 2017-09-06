There must something that accounts for actual responsible journalism being practiced on the MSNBC cable network.

Are the End Times upon us?

I hope Craig Melvin’s contract has a few more years on it.

Soopermexican at The Right Scoop sotted the anomalous performance of Craig Melvin cross-examining Democrat Congressman Ruben Gallego of Arizona. He actually explains the situation fairly, and puts a Democrat on the spot.

I am stunned.

