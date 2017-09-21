The fact that the dominant political media which continue to call themselves “news” outlets mostly are ignoring the startling revelations coming out of the Commission’s hearings also tells you that the problems is serious enough to suppress.

You wouldn’t know it based on mainstream media coverage, but President Trump’s Advisory Commission on Election Integrity is developing strong evidence of serious vote fraud, large enough to swing the results in key elections. The fact that Democrats mostly deny the possibility of important vote fraud and seek to shut down inquiry ought to tell anyone with two brain cells to rub together that they know which party is the beneficiary of the cheating.

The characteristic response of the left is suppression of the facts, combined with the absurd theory that ensuring voter integrity means "suppressing" votes. TYhis ognores the fact that an illegal vote also "suppresses" the vote of an honest, qualified voter who voted the opposite way. See this graphic, featuring Kris Kobach, the chair of the commission:

Hans von Spakovsy is both a member of the Commission and a staffer at the Heritage Foundation who has developed a database on election fraud. He has a must-read article on the Daily Signal, Heritage’s own site, outlining some of the most recent evidence heard at the last hearing of the Commission. Her is a sample. Read the whole thing.

Donald Palmer, the former chief election official in two states—Florida and Virginia—testified about the problems that exist in state voter registration systems. He made a series of recommendations to improve the accuracy of voter rolls, including working toward “interoperability” of state voter lists so that states “can identify and remove duplicate registration of citizens who are registered to vote in more than one state.” Robert Popper, a former Justice Department lawyer now with Judicial Watch, testified about the failure of the Justice Department to enforce the provisions of the National Voter Registration Act that require states to maintain the accuracy of their voter lists. He said there has been a “pervasive failure by state and county officials” to comply with the National Voter Registration Act, and complained about the under-enforcement of state laws against voter fraud. Ken Block of Simpatico Software Systems gave a stunning report on the comparison that his company did of voter registration and voter history data from 21 states. He discussed how difficult and expensive it was to get voter data from many states—data that is supposed to be freely available to the public. According to Block, “the variability in access, quality, cost, and data provided impedes the ability to examine voter activity between states.” Yet using an extremely conservative matching formula that included name, birthdate, and Social Security number, Block found approximately 8,500 voters who voted in two different states in the November 2016 election, including 200 couples who voted illegally together. He estimated that “there would be 40,000 duplicate votes if data from every state were available.” Of those duplicate voters, 2,200 cast a ballot in Florida—four times George W. Bush’s margin of victory in 2000. His analysis “indicates a high likelihood [of] voter fraud” and that there is “likely much more to be found.”

With fraud so easy, it would require angels to not take advantage of the opportunity to cheat and gain political power. Tort law has the concept of an “attractive nuisance” to cover something that tempts misbehavior that can be harmful – for example a swimming pool unprotected by fencing, that would tempt irresponsible people (for example, children) to trespass and use it. In case of an accident, the owner of the pool is liable for lawsuits. The same sort of thinking should cover easily-cheated-upon election systems.

One reason so many Democrats are apoplectic over Trump’s victory is the specter of honest elections denying them easy victories through cheating.