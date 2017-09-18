Media pearl-clutching over Trump's retweet of a Hillary joke
When you start with the premise that Donald Trump is a monster and an outrage against public decency, practically any excuse will do to put on a serious face and intone gravely about the Future of the Republic under such a leader. That is exactly what happened with our friend Oleg Atbashian of The People's Cube, who put together what he describes as a "silly animated GIF," splicing together video of Donald Trump hitting a golf ball in a drive, and then film of Hillary stumbling over as she boarded a campaign plane, with a golf ball hitting her in the back.
This was obviously a joke, a metaphor for the clumsiness (or worse) of Hillary and her deep antagonism with the man who defeated her, overwhelmed by the sheer power and energy of his campaigning. In the same vein as the American Humane Association attests on movie credits, no actual candidates were harmed in the production of this video. It's a joke.
So President Trump retweeted a message containing the video, and his enemies went for the bait. With CNN in the lead, we are advised that we face a grave danger from presidents attempting to assassinate their rivals using a golf swing.
Oleg has a collection of some of the other media outrage:
- CNN melts down over tweet
- CNN: Trump retweets GIF of him hitting Clinton with golf ball
- The New York Times: Trump Tweets Doctored GIF of His Golf Ball Hitting Hillary Clinton "It’s not the first time one of the president’s tweets has made light of violence."
- LA Times: Trump retweets meme of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball, knocking her down
- The Washington Post: Trump shares GIF of himself striking Hillary Clinton in the back with a golf ball
- Fortune Magazine: President Trump Retweets Video of Him Hitting Hillary Clinton With a Golf Ball
- The Guardian (UK): Trump tweets anti-Clinton meme as tensions flare over her memoir
- 9NEWS (Australia): Trump tweets anti-Clinton meme as tensions flare over her memoir
- CNN: Retweet doesn't equal endorsement unless you're the President of the United States
- Independent (UK): Donald Trump shares video of himself hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball
- The Daily Mail (UK): Trump retweets meme that shows him whacking a golf ball that smashes into Hillary's back and knocks her over
- Huffington Post: Donald Trump Retweets Joke About Violence Toward Hillary Clinton
- Mirror (UK): Donald Trump wipes out Hillary Clinton with golf ball in viral video tweeted by US president HIMSELF
And many, many more from ABC, NBC, Yahoo News, BuzzFeed, Daily Beast, Vanity Fair, and other drive-by media.
Oleg, it must be remembered, was a Soviet agitprop artist who has direct experience in the original political correctness movement, as imposed by a communist party. His red meat is coercive socialism, and he satirizes those who advocate or practice it. Nothing is sacred – not even St. Karl:
So he fully understands what is really going on here:
The Alinskyites don't like it when you use their tool of ridicule against them.
