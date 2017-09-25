"Look at Ben Carson. My God. My grandmother would call him an educated fool," Waters stated.

"Here's a man who has a reputation of being a highly competent surgeon, but when he talks about poor people, he says they're the cause of their poverty. "He doesn't understand why you didn't do what he did and why you didn't make it like he made it. And he doesn't know the difference between slavery and immigration," she went on.

At first glance, one is tempted to reply, "Speaking of educated fools..."

But Auntie Maxine, as she is affectionately known on the left, isn't particularly known for her educational achievements.

Actually, she's more of a real fool.

Someone known for her clown antics, her verbal diarrhea, her inability to get off the stage, and her curious ability to grow rich in office even while her constituents remain poor. And someone who was going to "take his ass apart," as she put it in her favored vernacular last summer.

Being an idiot, of course, she didn't.

What's disgusting here is that Dr. Carson is a real role model for poor black kids growing up just as he did. He's someone who contributes, who has the real respect of his medical profession, and who achieved great heights, even against considerable odds. What's more, he's an effective and able administrator in the tough job of leading the Department of Housing and Urban Development, getting along with its leftist denizens quite admirably. Unlike Waters, he's not a loudmouth, and he's not a self-aggrandizer; he's just someone who gets the job done and has been doing that without fireworks ever since he took the position.

Waters's crack against Carson has the look of a jealous black official staring angrily at a successful black official – and knowing that the latter is making a difference while she isn't.

So now she disdainfully calls him an "educated fool." One wonders if there's a real fool out there who somehow thinks her monopoly is being threatened.