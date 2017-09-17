Not because Trump is a racist monster or any of the other knee-jerk explanations coming from the leftside, but because polls that claim DACA is popular don't tell the real story.

Contrary to the general triumphalism of the left with its focus on owning the Latino vote, lefty oddsmaker Nate Silver sees quite a few strikes against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals passing.

DACA may be popular, even among some Republicans, but hardline immigration policy has been growing as an animating force in GOP politics for years. It helped put Trump in the White House.

Helped put Trump in the White House? Well, yes, in some quarters, that's called winning.

In any case, FiveThirtyEight does have some interesting insights on why the polls aren't particularly useful in measuring how the public really thinks about illegal immigration.

The lefty website also notes that Republicans are more animated by the issue than Democrats and this isn't lost on Republicans. This means they probably won't pay a price if nothing is done on DACA over the next six months and the program is left to lapse, but they could suffer in the polls, and face primary challenges - from challengers with hardline immigration stances that historically win - if an amnesty program is put into place, due to the energized political base.

With all that in place, and Republican congressional leaders intensely aware of it, it's quite possible they will do nothing on their side and throw it back to Trump, FiveThirtyEight notes. If so, it would negate Trump's effort to throw the hot potato to them, and put the pressure back on the president who has tweeted he would 'revisit' the issue if Congress couldn't come up with anything. They may just take him up on it.

FiveThirtyEight's record of prognostications is hardly perfect but it's as good an analysis as any on how the DACA drama will go, showing well that its prospects aren't pretty.