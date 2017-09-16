Latest educrat idiocy: Chants of ‘USA, USA!’ are ‘intolerant’
I am so old that I remember when public schools taught love of country. But that was before the left took over schools of education (see: Bill Ayers) and public school administrators and faculty. Now, America is so shameful that students are discouraged from celebrating it with chants of “USA, USA!.” CBS 13 in Sacramento reports:
Controversy erupts at Vista Del Lago High School in Folsom over students chanting “USA.”
It’s a popular way to for students to show pride during sporting events and rallies, but school and district officials are now warning students that the chants could appear inappropriate and intolerant.
“I wasn’t angry, but I was definitely like, ‘Why can’t we chant USA?'” said senior Ryan Bernal, “To say USA, you know, we’re all the same. We’re all American. It doesn’t matter what your skin tone is or where you’re from.”
The chants are now causing chatter campus-wide after school staff brought up the topic to a leadership class.
Folsom Cordova Unified Communications Director Daniel Thigpen said, “To practice empathy, to practice kindness and to practice patriotism. You can do both.”
At some schools across the country, the chants appeared to be used in derogatory ways toward opponents of different ethnicities. The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), which oversees high school athletics, addressed the concerns with local districts.
“There’s a time and a place to yell that and cheer that,” said CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Commissioner Mike Garrison.
The school’s principal sent out an email to families Wednesday and relayed the same message to students over the school’s P.A. system, clarifying any confusion. She told students and parents that sometimes “We can communicate an unintended message.” She also said USA chanting is welcome, but it may be best to do it at what she says are appropriate times, like following the national anthem or the Pledge of Allegiance.
First of all, I was not aware that “American” was an ethnicity. What is a “different ethnicity” from American? I can’t think of a single ethnic group that is not represented in this country.
Quite clearly, this suppression of free speech is aimed at protecting the feelings of those who are antagonistic to the country in which they live, and whose free public education they are consuming. Honestly, I can’t see why the feelings of someone who is offended by patriotism are worthy of protection. But then again, I love my country.
Note that this is not a ban, it is shaming. Oddly enough, that is even more offensive to me.
Vista Del Lago High School, by the way, is an architectural showplace, one that would be the envy of schools anywherein theworld. It is proudly featured by its architects on their website. They note that the project cost in 2008 dollars was over one hundred million. Consider the people entusted with the management of this impressive facility:
Hat tip: Gateway Pundit
