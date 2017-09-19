Is Google attempting to cover up an inconvenient hurricane truth?

Since nobody else seems to want to stick their neck out, this old fool might as well do it and point out the obvious: those who have shouldered the heavy lifting in the disaster and rescue work in South Texas and South Florida during our hurricane events have been – with plenty of exceptions, of course – those hated white males the left loves to disparage. Yep, those despicable conquerors of Caucasian extraction, who are responsible for all the ills of the world, were repeatedly caught on camera in countless settings and poses doing the unthinkable: helping people of color in dire straits reach safety, shelter, and succor. If you care to take the time to review the endless stream of videos out there from these disasters, particularly of the widespread flooding from Harvey, one truth quickly jumps out at you: the Americans driving those boats and operating other rescue vehicles are far and away mostly white males, and a disproportionate number of those being rescued are people of color. Yes, there are numerous Hispanics and some blacks among the rescuers, but the undeniable reality is that the bulk of that huge rescue team was lily-white – and, even worse for liberals, Southerners, which represents a truly inconvenient truth for all those rabid progressives who would have the world believe that Southern White Males are all vicious racists, most of whom have freshly laundered white-sheet KKK attire hanging in their closets.

It's almost as if all those wicked, Southern, white men didn't understand the role the media and the liberals had typecast for them and just went out there for some unfathomable reason. This brings to mind the Cajun Navy, a bunch that might be described someday as a hate group by the SPLC. It's a loose amalgam of mostly white Louisiana fisherman and hunters who streamed into the stricken area by the hundreds, if not thousands, hauling their bass boats and air boats to into rescue missions of thousands of people, regardless of ethnicity or color. Yes, there were some black and Hispanic men out there driving boats and picking up the helpless, but in the videos being shown by the media at the time of the operation, the vast majority of independent boat rescuers were those hated white males. There's a problem, though: just a few weeks later, visual evidence of what I've described is disappearing. If you Google images of the "Houston rescue efforts," you'll find mostly white people being assisted, with only some people of color. On a recent check, pic after pic was of white victims, not blacks or Hispanics. Here are the first two images that come up. Is Google, a propaganda apparat of the Democratic Party, not about to buck the party commandment that white males are evil personified? Perhaps they simply can't allow that to happen, so once again, the truth and reality of America and its good people smack Democrats square in the face, and it looks like they're doing their best to exercise their control over the media to suppress it. However much the Dems try to cover it up, one wonders how hurricane refugees who were rescued by white males are going to react the next time they hear some black social justice warrior or some dimwit pol like Sheila Jackson Lee telling them that their greatest societal enemy is that cold, uncaring white male who lives only to keep them oppressed. You suppose that it just might create some doubt in their acceptance of party dogma? I'm thinking those black and brown folks rescued may have a bit of a different view.