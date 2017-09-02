People and businesses need to declare their out-of-state purchases where they didn't pay sales taxes so that their state gets the money.

People had better not bring in any goods from foreign countries without declaring them and paying the designated fees.

Even buying a car out of my city requires me to pay the city its sales tax. Somehow, the border matters to my city on my car.

It is illegal to bring in cigarettes from low-tax states and sell them in cities like New York without paying the additional tax. Politicians in New York care about cigarettes coming in illegally but not people.

Congress has never allowed the selling of health insurance across state lines.

Professionals like CPAs, lawyers, doctors, and so many more are required to get licenses in the states they practice in. (I wonder why those borders matter.) But people who come in the country illegally should be allowed to stay and roam wherever they want because there, the border obviously doesn't matter.

I hope CEOs who say DACA is appropriate never complain about China and other countries selling goods either illegally or below cost. After all, China is just trying to help its families and economy, and we should be understanding and compassionate.

I believe we should just be able to get rid of whatever laws we choose. For example I think we should stop enforcing contract law for CEOs, reporters, and network personalities. I believe they make too much. They are taking way more than their fair share. I also think patent law is unnecessary. Corporations should be required to share their inventions with whoever wants them. Maybe they could just give the trade secrets to the government so they could hand them out.

I also think royalties are unnecessary for actors and musicians. They made enough money up front, and some of them are truly abusing their privilege.

Bill Gates seems to be a big advocate for DACA so he should be required to open up his mansions to anyone who wants to stay there. Anyone should be able to go on his property without threat of repercussions. In other words, his house should have no enforceable borders.

In summary, whatever president is in at the time can pick and choose whatever laws and rules he wants. If Congress won't give him what he wants, he should just be able to make his own rules as he goes.

I wonder what could go wrong. I am sure reporters would just go along if Trump acted like Obama.