How do you solve a problem like Hollywood?

You ignore it. Aside from the D.C. establishment of both parties, there are no people who revere themselves more than the core of the wealthiest and most privileged members of the film and television industry. The Emmy awards program was an outsized testament to their self-love and to their contempt for all those who do not live by their mindless devotion to the ideology of the anti-American left. They all believe they are unique, special and gifted. Some of them are talented but talent does not always come with brains or a moral compass. Those who graced the stage at the Emmys were the worst of the worst: Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Alec Baldwin, Kate McKinnon, etc. It is a long list of arrogant, elitist snobs who have ruined the television and film industries with their politicization of entertainment and endless self-aggrandizement.

The program was a three-hour roast of Donald Trump, which made him the actual star of the show. The jokes were not amusing. They were vile. These people demeaned themselves as did the cheering audience. Had one person said just one such thing about Obama when he was in office, this bunch would still be talking about how offended they were. They live by very different rules than what they attempt to impose on the rest of us. Do they actually believe their vitriol will convert Trump supporters to their side by insulting them a hundred times over and over? Do they think we care an iota about what they think? Who knows? They are so self-absorbed, it is hard to imagine them considering anyone or anything beyond themselves. Almost every single person who received an Emmy insulted Trump and his supporters. They made it clear that segregation is the order of the day. Issa Rae openly admitted she was rooting for black people to win. She does not care about talent or performance, only skin color. Martin Luther King, Jr. is rolling over in his sainted grave. Between these people and the pharisees of academia, segregation is back with a vengeance, the fulfillment of the hard left's most cherished dream, the better to use racism as a cudgel against hard-working Americans . None of is an individual; we are only members of one group or another, revered or reviled. No need to list which identity groups are which. This summer was the worst for the film industry in decades. The films they make are, for the most part, not worth a dime despite the millions of dollars spent making them. They are mostly comic book remakes or disgusting horror films. Those made for children seem intent on the prevention of any developing moral sense. On the rare occasions a Christian-themed film makes it to the screen, it is instantly attacked by Hollywood critics, those self-appointed guardians of political correctness in our Orwellian age. Those same critics, most of them, love a repellent film like Mother. What a world we are living in! This year's Emmy award program was beyond disgraceful. It was a flashing neon warning sign, a warning to American citizens, to families with children. Avert your gaze! Do not waste a moment of your time on these people who produce and participate in the productions of shows like The Handmaid's Tale. It is not a metaphor for our society but for the society of ISIS and the Islamic world the Left loves to protect. Does anyone want their children to adopt the values exhibited in Veep, Last Week Tonight w/ John Oliver, Saturday Night Live, etc.? This Is Us is a very fine show and deserves award but it is an anomaly, a rare bit of humanity upon a sea of detritus. The Hollywood left celebrates itself endlessly because these denizens of the industry truly believe they are superior beings, especially now that Trump is president. Despite his many accomplishments, in their minds he is beneath them like the rest us proles. Consider how they might have helped bring the country together by demonstrating a bit of class and grace, by calling for a united America as we face the lunatic in North Korea and terrorists who are now all over the world, blowing up innocents on a weekly basis thanks to leftists like Merkel, Obama, and the open borders crowd. Instead they wasted their night of self-congratulation sliming Trump every which way. They only ensured their further decline into disrepute. They are an American problem that can only be solved by paying them no attention, by not watching or listening to the lot of them.