As a spokesperson for the cause, let's not forget a couple of important factors regarding Colin Kaepernick's protest. In his post-game interview, he wore a Fidel Castro shirt, presumably advocating for communism. On the practice field, he wore "pig cop" socks, while at the same time, the group he was "speaking" for, Black Lives Matter, was threatening to kill cops. Let's also not forget that within the month of "the socks" and "threats," five Dallas police officers were executed while protecting Black Lives Matter's First Amendment right to assemble.

President Donald Trump didn't start this fight and is not responsible for the divisiveness that the NFL kneeling protest has wrought. Colin Kaepernick and the NFL alone are responsible for the uproar that's occurred.

This is the protest. This is what countless other players joined in with.

This past Friday in Alabama, Donald Trump did address the protest directly by stating:

Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a [b----] off the field right now'? 'Out. He's fired. He's fired.'

Surely inflammatory, but to use a policing metaphor, if someone is injured, or property is damaged in the process of committing a crime, the perpetrator of the initial crime is responsible for any and all subsequent injury and/or damage. Colin Kaepernick, and as an accomplice, the NFL, is responsible for all subsequent injury done to the league, its owners, its players, and its advertisers. Not the president.

Having said all that, "police brutality" is a conversation worth having. One unjust act of brutality toward any person (black or white) is a dereliction of the duty that police officers are hired, or elected, to uphold. Where Colin Kaepernick jumped the shark was his assertion that "white cops" are targeting "black citizens." On its face, this is a blatant falsehood. Statistically, a white perpetrator of crime is twice as likely to be shot by an officer than a black perpetrator of crime.

Many are suggesting that Donald Trump's comments made this protest "about race." Again, by Kaepernick's own words and actions (and BLM associations), Kaepernick made it about race.

Many leftists have come out in opposition to the president and have denounced his words and actions in this matter as setting back race relations. Of course, those very same leftists opposed the president, the first Wednesday in November, after he dethroned the heir apparent, Hillary Clinton.

Let me proffer a simple solution: the president should announce the formation of a Council on Race Relations, specifically to discuss problems and challenges "people of color" face in America. He could then invite all parties to participate and to form a working plan on helping "people of color" advance in our free society. He could tap Ben Carson to lead this coalition. Maybe include Sheriff David Clarke to sub-chair, to address issues specifically associated with minorities and involvement in crime.

But, and this is a big "but," police brutality is not the cause of the plight of black America. It is but a symptom. If NFL and NBA players, the National Football League, the Congressional Black Caucus, Hollywood celebrities, media pundits, and radical activists wish to have this dialogue (rather than simply protest), then the council's agenda should be all-encompassing. Here are some ideas.

· Poverty and parenthood. As single-parent households are the greatest indicator for poverty in America, how can we encourage the black community to have fewer children out of wedlock? Seventy-two point three percent of non-Hispanic blacks are now born out of wedlock.

· Education outcomes. The president has proposed education reforms to improve education outcomes, particularly for children of color living in the inner cities. How can "children of color" advance in a merit-based economy when they are not being provided the tools to succeed? Ninety-three percent of Detroit eighth-graders are not proficient in reading, and 96% are not proficient in math.

· Black crime. While black activists and media mouthpieces love to talk about the injustices of police brutality, the fact remains: those killed or injured in confrontations with police have been engaged as a result of their involvement in a criminal act. No criminal activity, no confrontation. Want to lessen opportunities for police brutality in your communities? Lessen illegal activities.

· Abortion. The aborting of any child is a travesty. While blacks represent 13% of the population, they account for 37% of all abortions. Black lives matter? Start here.

· Unemployment. Unemployment in the black community is twice the rate of the rest of America. Unemployment for young black males is 26%. Unemployment for young black males who've dropped out of high school is close to 50%.

· Racism. First off, "microaggressions" are not racism. Your (perceived) slight does not convict another person of being racist. Disagreeing with your (liberal) political viewpoint does not make another person racist. Racism is the act of hatred committed toward another because of his race. If you are white and despise "black people," you are racist. If you are black and despise "white people," you are racist. America, and by extension Americans, has done much to eradicate the stain of racism. Racism was all but eradicated in 2007 with the election of America's first black president, Barack Obama.

If NFL and NBA players, congressional Representatives, Hollywood celebrities, and activists want to see improvements made for blacks in America, here's the formula: stay in and lobby for better schools, don't have children before you're married, go to church, stay away from crime, and get a job.

Lastly, if the list of items above constitutes causes for interactions with police, what constitutes the list itself? Allegiance to the Democratic Party. These people may hate President Donald Trump, but he said something they all should take to heart: "Vote Republican. What in the hell do you have to lose?"