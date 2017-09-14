There’s a reason narcissists don’t learn from mistakes and that’s because they never get past the first step which is admitting that they made one. It’s always an assistant’s fault, an adviser’s fault, a lawyer’s fault. Ask them to account for a mistake any other way and they’ll say, ‘what mistake?” ― Jeffrey Kluger

As Hillary Clinton makes the rounds to sell her book on any television program or venue that will have her, it becomes clearer and clearer that by electing Donald Trump, the country saved itself from certain disaster. So, why is no one saying what is patently obvious? Mrs. Clinton is a classic narcissist. She has narcissistic personality disorder .

As she is interviewed by one person after another, she blames countless other people for her 2016 election loss. Her list of reasons that she lost is endless, but she is not on it. The extent to which she holds others responsible is mind-numbing, and yet her interviewers sit there listening to her never-ending grievances against others and pretend the woman is sane. She clearly is not. There are nine essential traits of a narcissist, each of which describes HRC to a tee:

1. Has a grandiose sense of self-importance.

2. Is preoccupied with fantasies of unlimited success, power, brilliance, beauty, or ideal love.

3. Believes that he or she is "special" and unique and can only be understood by, or should associate with, other special or high-status people (or institutions).

4. Requires excessive admiration [regularly fishes for compliments, and is highly susceptible to flattery].

5. Has a sense of entitlement.

6. Is interpersonally exploitative.

7. Lacks empathy: is unwilling [or, I would add, unable] to recognize or identify with the feelings and needs of others.

8. Is often envious of others or believes that others are envious of him or her.

9. Shows arrogant, haughty [rude and abusive] behaviors or attitudes.

Two additional traits are that the things a narcissist most desires are money and power.

Those old enough to have followed Mrs. Clinton's career from the beginning know that all of the symptoms above are part and parcel of her personality. As First Lady of Arkansas, as First Lady of the US, and as Secretary of State, she exhibited each of the traits listed above. She took for granted that she would win the election. It never crossed her mind Donald Trump could or would defeat her. She had no concession speech prepared. She was to deliver her acceptance speech under the real and metaphorical glass ceiling of the Javits Center the night of her victory. Fireworks were deployed over the Hudson River that night to celebrate.

There was, in her mind and the minds of her supporters, not a chance she would lose. Then she did. Her behavior since has been appalling. She has not a gracious bone in her body. Why? Because narcissists are never grateful for anything or to anyone. They are entirely self-focused and toxic.

So now she is speaking out anywhere and to anyone who will listen to her grumbling, accusatory complaints about those she blames for her loss. The woman is pathetic in every sense of the word. She is both deplorable and pitiable. Her disorder is so obvious with every successive interview, it is a wonder that so far, not one of these so-called journalists has challenged her. She dismisses her many breaches of the law as insignificant because she believes she is above the law. Matt Lauer did ask if her own self-inflicted wounds were enough to cause her loss; she said no! She may well be the most self-unaware woman on the planet.

President Obama was a classic narcissist himself and often equally as self-unaware as Ms. Clinton. But she has, since her loss, put her disorder on public display in a manner that is truly embarrassing. She complains about the tragedy of Benghazi hurting her politically without mentioning those who died, a classic lack of empathy. Those victims do not enter her mind beyond being inconvenient to her campaign.

She indicts a media that was wholly on her side, Bernie Sanders who was the most docile primary opponent she could have wished for, and James Comey, who was determined to keep her out of legal jeopardy. She blames sexism, misogyny, even white supremacism! It is a sad spectacle. Why is no one within her family or circle of friends stopping her? They must see what everyone else sees, a woman so convinced of her own superiority, she is entirely comfortable blaming a host of outside factors for her loss. She actually seems to believe she won but for Russia, Comey, Fox News, etc. etc.

Thankfully, Hillary lost the election because she was terrible candidate without a defined set of policies; Obama's policies were her policies and Obama's policies did terrible damage to this country. Hillary's agenda is the promotion of Hillary; that and nothing more. She cares not one bit about the American people or the nation as founded. She even reveals in her book that she completely missed the point of Orwell's 1984. She thinks it is a paean to the justifiable authoritarianism of an elite leadership class, that its meaning is to trust big government! That is how not bright Mrs. Clinton is. On her book tour, she is demonstrating to all that the United States dodged a nuke when they did not elect her.