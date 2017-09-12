For someone who claims she has taken full responsibility for her loss of the November 2016 election, Hillary Clinton certainly has a long list of people to blame for it. It takes quite an effort to count them up, but Gregg Jarrett of Fox News has kept an updated list, but the body count keeps growing. Here is his latest count:

JARRETT: It is now up to 26 people and events and conditions she has blamed. Psychiatrists have a term for what she does. It is called projection. It is when you are utterly incapable of accepting personal responsibility. You blame others because you view yourself as a chronic victim very much like Richard Nixon when he famously said in his second watergate speech I except responsibility and not the blame. Like Nixon all the scandals that are synonymous with the name Hillary are self-created. Nobody forced her to set up a private email server or pocket $225,000 from Goldman Sachs. Nobody forced her to use her foundation like a personal piggyback that smacks of influence peddling and self-dealing. She dit on her own but utterly incapable of the courage of honest self-reflection.

Transcript via Grabien:

Who's next?

I would love to be included on that honor roll.