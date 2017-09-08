Has Bill Kristol made me an offer I can’t refuse?

Strictly speaking, the tweet from Bill Kristol embedded below is not an offer to anyone, much less to me. Nonetheless, he offers a tantalizing possibility, as if hoping for a response. How could I refuse? Perhaps he is seeking some momentum in making a major life decision, and relocating to a retirement-ish place far from the Beltway. Perhaps even a withdrawal from public life? You see, Bill may be the bitterest among the conservative NeverTrumps, which is saying quite a lot. Especially since his public persona for the past several decades has assumed the form of a gentle, thoughtful, quietly humorous man. I can’t claim to know him, but have talked with him a few times years ago, resulting in a favorable sense of the man. We share a couple of friends and both sport Harvard PhDs earned at approximately the same time.

But the shock of Donald Trump gaining ascendancy, first in the GOP and then in the Executive Branch, seems to have pushed him into a new personality equilibrium, amplifying (or perhaps only unmasking) a generalized attitude of disdain toward not just Trump but his collaborators – the American people. How else to explain this astonishing tweet that appears to be genuine, not a mean-spirited satire: <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Enjoying wonderful outdoor lunch at nondescript cafe in Ferrol. Given hurricanes and state of American politics, thinking of staying here.</p>— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) <a href="https://twitter.com/BillKristol/status/905770946551726080">September 7, 2017</a></blockquote> <script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> When I looked up Ferrol, I was not surprised to see that it is a historic, charming and beautiful oceanside city in Spain, known to cognoscenti but not to the sort of people who buy package vacations in Las Vegas. Which makes a big plus for it in Bill’s list of places to consider moving to, I bet. I like Bill Kristol, and still respect his mind. At the moment, he is surrendering to an emotional trap in response to a huge shock. I sincerely hope that he can see his way toward a more productive and healing response. He may be smarter than most people, but he’s no better than them. There is no peace in contempt for others, nor any growth. Perhaps some contemplation and reflection, cut off from the sting of disappointment Go for it, Bill. Everybody wins.