The German Interior Ministry declined on Tuesday to bar the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine from campaigning as a political party in the September general election to the Bundestag. The PFLP has been designated by the EU and US as a terrorist organization.

Germany, a nation lacking constitutional guarantees of free speech and association, and with no hesitation on banning speech and even political parties, is tolerating an actual terrorist group running candidates in its national elections on September 24. Benjamin Weinthal of the Jerusalem Post broke the story:

A spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry told The Jerusalem Post a party’s entitlement to run is “not dependent on the assessment of politics or candidates.”



When asked by the Post if the Interior Ministry plans to outlaw the PFLP, the spokeswoman said it “does not, in general, comment on bans.” (snip) For observers of terrorism in Germany, it is unclear why the ministry is reluctant to outlaw the Palestinian organization, which is widely recognized as a terrorist group.



The ministry did shut down the radical left-wing website linksunten.indymedia.org last Friday.



De Maizière said the portal was closed because it was “showing hate and legitimizing violence against police officers.”

And the PFLP doesn’t show hate and legitimize violence?

Vijeta Uniyal at Legal Insurrection:

An Arab Marxist-Leninist outfit, PFLP first gained notoriety in the 1970s for carrying out aircraft hijackings, including that of a Lufthansa plane in 1977, in an unsuccessful attempt to free the ringleaders of the Left-Wing ‘Baader-Meinhof Gang’ that were languishing in the West German prisons. PFLP is an active terrorist group and receives funding from the Iranian Regime for carrying out attacks against Israel. German newspaper Die Welt reported: The candidates belong to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) that is on the terror list of the EU but not banned in Germany. PFLP has been linked to the attack in Jerusalem’s Old City that took place in this June, killing one Israeli women police officer and three Palestinian assailants. The group was also responsible for the hijacking of the [Lufthansa] passenger airliner “Landshut” in 1977. Volker Beck, the member of Bundestag for the Green Party, criticized that PFLP has not been banned in Germany. Talking to the newspaper “Berliner Morgenpost”, he said, “The problem isn’t allowing [PFLP] on the candidate list, but the fact that no measures have been taken against the organization so far. […] It is not initially known, how many radical Palestinians are running on the MLPD’s state list. [Translation by author]

This is an absolute disgrace, raising suspicions that Germany is reverting to its past role in seeking the extermination of the Jewish people, this time in the guise of tolerance and multiculturalism toward Arabs. Nazi Germany aligned with the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem seeking the extermination of Jews, and that alliance casts a long shadow.

Merkel's predecessor meeting with the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem going over points of agreement on Jews

Germany has no problem banning political parties with repellant programs. The lack of action against the PFLP is a positive statement of tolerance when that violence and violent rhetoric is directed at Jews.