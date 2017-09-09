Gender transition child abuse exposed by 60 Minutes (in Australia)

One of the great scandals of our age is the overwhelming push by progressives to define gender as a voluntary choice, and impose this fantasy on children via surgery, hormones, and other life course-altering “therapies.” The result has been a wave of horrific child abuse, as youngsters far too immature to make life choices are encouraged by their virtue-signaling parents to undergo disruptive hormone therapies and sometimes surgical mutilation. That may add some PC credibility to the parents, at the expense of the welfare of their child. It is child abuse on what is becoming a mass scale. Thank the Lord that the investigative journalists at 60 Minutes still know how to corner an interviewee on a difficult issue, and don’t censor themselves on politically correct grounds. Unfortunately, this applies to 60 Minutes Australia, not to the American original version, at least when it comes to this form of child abuse.

Amanda Prestigiacomo of the Daily Wire spotted the bold Aussie broadcasters’ sneak preview of the forthcoming segment. With guidance from medical professionals and his own mother, a 12-year-old Australian boy suffering from gender confusion began to transition into a "female." Just two years later, the young man told his mom he felt like his born sex again, and is now in the painful process of transitioning back, which includes surgery. Patrick Mitchell was diagnosed with gender dysphoria at age 12, meaning he viewed himself as a female although he was born a biological male. Expecting children to be able to make responsible decisions about their future is nonsensical, and violates the responsibilities entrusted to parents. Parents who indulge in this latest progressive madness for the sake of trendiness belong in prison. Some members of the medical profession shamefully have endorsed this child abuse. Ryan Saavedra writes in The Daily Caller: After doctors diagnosed Patrick Mitchell with gender dysphoria he begged his mother to let him take female replacement hormones, The Independent reported. Gender dysphoria is considered by the American Psychiatric Association (APA) to be a “mental disorder,” while the World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes it as a “mental illness.” “You wish you could just change everything about you, you just see any girl and you say I’d kill to be like that,” Mitchell says in the interview. Mental affliction it may be. The problem is with the therapy indicated.