But their latest edition has not only gone over the top, but hit the upper reaches of the stratosphere.

The French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has a reputation for going over the top when attacking their subjects. The publication was the target of Muslim vengeance in 2015 when they published several Mohammed cartoons.

The magazine mocks the victims of hurricane Harvey with the headline, “God Exists! He Drowned All the Neo-Nazis of Texas.” Not content with that shockingly insensitive hed, the magazine featured some artwork too.

An evil, despicable cover. Also, the losers at Charlie Hebdo have a God-given right to publish it, & no one has the right to shoot them pic.twitter.com/isOVjkXPR0 — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 30, 2017

Fox News:

The weekly magazine is known to cause controversy with its cartoons, which often create a backlash against the magazine – including a terrorist attack in 2015 in which two gunmen opened fire on the publication’s staff in their Paris offices for mocking an ISIS leader. More recently, the magazine’s cartoonists depicted British Prime Minister Theresa May as decapitated and linked the vehicular terror attack in Barcelona to Islam. The cover showed the words, “Islam: religion of peace ... eternal,” with a cartoon showing mowed down people on the street. A Politico cartoonist has also come under fire for, according to critics, mocking Harvey victims in Texas for their alleged hypocrisy. Matt Wuerker portrayed a Texan with a Confederate flag shirt being airlifted out of a flooded house with a sign reading “secede.” The cartoon man praised his rescuers as "Angels! Sent by God" only to be corrected that it was “actually Coast Guard ... sent by the government."

Charlie Hebdo is cherry picking. The business model of their magazine is to shock, repel, enrage, and otherwise disgust ordinary, decent people. Picking on dead victims of a natural disaster is a no brainer for them.

I don't think any Texans will be booking flights to Paris to seek revenge. But it wouldn't surprise me if there aren't a few Texans who wouldn't love 5 minutes alone in a room with that writer.

While Twitter outrage is the order of the day, Charlie Hebdo is laughing all the way to the bank.