Which party is careless?

ObamaCare is what happens when an entire party gets careless. They pass an over 2,000-page bill that no one has read. They go around knowingly lying that you can keep your plan, keep your doctor, and that it would lower premiums substantially. It was obvious from the start none of this could possiblybe true, but the sycophant media, including Catherine Rampell, never questioned these blatant lies. The CBO went along with the fantasy and pretended that 26 million would be covered and that it would lower the deficit. For seven years, ObamaCare has been cascading towards collapse and Democrats along with careless reporters have done nothing to fix it. Premiums have skyrocketed, deductibles, and copays have also skyrocketed, exchanges have gone bankrupt, and choices for consumers have constantly been reduced.

And now, Catherine Rampell and other willing participants who have repeated Democrat talking points over the years accuse the Republican Party of being “careless” for trying to fix the disaster for the people. They blame Trump for the collapse of ObamaCare, even though it started collapsing almost seven years before he took office. Reporters obviously don’t care about the people or freedom of choice for health care. They would gladly destroy the private health insurance industry and give the federal government much more money, power, and control because they have seen how well the VA works.