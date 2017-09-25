Don't let media distort the NFL conflict

There’s no question that President Trump tossed a live grenade into the NFL’s locker room during his Alabama speech the other night has set off countless secondary explosions throughout the league and across the media spectrum. Too many in the left-wing media want to play down the fact that this entire mess began with one player, Colin Kaepernick, radicalized by his lefty girlfriend, demonstrating his support for the Black Lives Matter campaign against America’s police forces. Now I can understand how young men in their physical prime could find this a sympathetic view, as many of them too frequently find themselves in direct conflict with America’s police due to alcohol and testosterone fueled incidents of physical violence, often involving their wives or girlfriends. However, the more important consideration is that BLM’s campaign against cops is not one that finds wide favor among the citizenry at large, the folks who support the NFL with their fandom.

And that, folks, is the issue here. The owners and the NFL commissioner chose to permit these demonstrations against America’s police to continue despite of the fact that it further alienates a large segment of a fan base already disaffected by the injection of leftist political views into media coverage of their game broadcasts. If you think I’m exaggerating on alienation, just Google up some images of the recent SF 49R’s-LA Ram’s game and look at all those empty seats. This may be the worst case of no-shows to date, but it’s a growing occurrence at other stadiums and television viewership is down as well. The American people are speaking, telling those defiant football players that America supports law enforcement, not black criminality, and the NFL owners and management ignore them to their ultimate peril. Readers need to keep this truth in mind as the liberal media, and that includes sports media, do their best to convince you this is some high-minded civil rights protest. Somehow, I thought folks like Jerry Jones, Robert Craft, and Tom Benson understood their fans better than this. By the way, Jerry, I was conflicted about going to Ol Heidelburg for dinner when we stop in Huntsville, Alabama, rather than eating in the room and watching your Cowboys. I do believe a Jaeger Schnitzel and some cold Bitburger Pilsners will probably win this contest and, who knows, maybe even start a trend.