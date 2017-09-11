So thank you to Senator Menendez for showing that there is more to the Democrat than identity politics.

Over the last few years, I have supported Senator Bob Menendez for his tough stance on Cuba and Iran. In other words, this is not your typical Democrat who went along with two of President Obama's worst deals.

At the moment, Senator Menendez is caught up in a legal battle. Frankly, I don't know how it will end up.

Nevertheless, I do know that no one in the media seems to care about it, as we see in this report:

The trial of Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, kicked off this week but the mainstream media didn't pay much attention. It's the first time a sitting United States senator has faced a federal bribery trial in 36 years, but CBS, ABC and NBC News did not devote any time to the trial in their Thursday night newscasts. Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted this morning on "Fox & Friends," saying it shows that the media is only interested in "truth and justice" for one side.

Frankly, it's hard to disagree with Judge Pirro.

Media apologists will probably say that there is too much going on, from Hurricane Irma, to DACA, to North Korea, to the recovery in Houston and so on and so on.

We do ask a simple question: Would there be this absolute silence if the accused was a GOP senator, specially a staunch opponent of abortion and same-sex marriage.

Let me take a guess and say no, or no way!

And they wonder why their credibility is low.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.