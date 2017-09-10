One Democratic congressman is threatening to shut down the government unless Republicans in congress pass the DREAM Act, which would legalize most DREAMers.

More posturing from Democrats who are looking to capitalize politically on Donald Trump's plan phase out DACA over 6 months.

The Hill:

Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-Ill.) threatened on Friday to back a government shutdown if the House failed to pass the Dream Act to protect thousands of young immigrants from being deported. "We have a Democratic caucus where I know the vast majority of the members of the Democratic caucus are ready to say ‘If there is no pathway forward, not only for the 800,000 and for visas for all of you, but also for the rest of immigrant youth through the Dream Act, then there is no government for anyone,'" Gutierrez said at a press conference. Gutierrez's comments come after Attorney General Jeff Sessionsannounced that the Trump administration would be ending the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program with a six-month delay, sparking outrage among Democrats and civil rights groups. President Trump on Friday signed a bipartisan spending package that would provide disaster aid to victims of Hurricane Harvey, while raising the debt ceiling and funding the government for three more months. Gutierrez is hoping to pass an immigration bill by December, as the stop-gap measure is set to run out in December. “The coming Christmas has to be a Christmas of joy for all of us or none of us,” he said. Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) told Mic that the “vast majority of the progressive caucus” and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus were backing Gutierrez's approach. There is also an effort in the Senate to push Congress to create protections for young undocumented immigrants by the end of September.

It's pretty clear that the Democrats believe they have a winning issue with DACA. But do they? While a solid majority of Americans support the DREAMers in the aspirations, how strong will that support be if Democrats shut down the government over the issue?

A government shut down - after December 15 when the continuing resolution that just passed Congress expires - could never be blamed on Republicans. Responsibility would fall on Democrats and their far left "Progressive Caucus." It would not sit well with a majority of Americans who in the past, have supported budget cuts but not at the expense of shuttering the government.

Those Democrats who consider themselves responsible legislators are fighting this effort to link the DREAM Act to keeping the government open. They know it's a losing proposition and don't want a government shutdown hanging over their party's head going into the 2018 mid terms. That's why even though a sizable number of Dems would support a shut down, the majority will see the opportunity to regain control of Congress and try to prevent it.