Colin Kaepernick donated $25K to organization named after cop killer
The next time that Colin Kaepernick says he's not anti-police, someone should ask him about a $25,000 donation his foundation made to a charitable organization named after a notorious cop killer who escaped from prison and now lives in Cuba.
The organization, Chicago-based Assata's Daughter's, is named after Assata Shakur, a member of the Black Panthers, was stopped by a New Jersey state trooper in 1973, during which a gunfight ensued and the trooper, Werner Foerster, was killed. She was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
But in 1979, members of the Black Liberation Army busted her out of jail and she was welcomed with open arms by Castro's Cuba. She has been atop the FBI's Most Wanted list ever since.
The grant includes $2,500 for CopWatch, a program that trains volunteers to follow and video police, and $15,000 for teen training, part of the group’s commitment to “develop and train young people, ages 4-19, in the Black queer feminist tradition and in the spirit of Assata.”
Apparently Mr. Kaepernick is also a fan: He retweeted a July 16 message wishing Shakur a happy birthday.
The contribution came as part of Mr. Kaepernick’s pledge last year to donate $1 million over 10 months to “organizations working in oppressed communities.”
So far he has given $900,000 in grants to 31 organizations, including apolitical services like Meals on Wheels as well as advocacy groups pushing a left-of-center agenda on issues like abortion, climate change, criminal-justice reform and immigration.
Contributions include $25,000 for 350.org, a climate-change group dedicated to fighting fossil fuels, and $25,000 for the Center for Reproductive Rights, a pro-choice advocacy organization.
The foundation gave $50,000 in December for a “health clinic partnership” at the now-defunct Dakota Access pipeline protest, and $25,000 to United We Dream in order to “keep DACA in force,” referring to President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals executive order.
The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback also has close ties to the Women’s March, including organizers Tamika D. Mallory, Carmen Perez and Linda Sarsour.
The Kaepernick Foundation donated in June $25,000 to the Gathering for Justice NYC, headed by Ms. Perez, while Ms. Mallory and Ms. Sarsour appeared at the Aug. 24 pro-Kaepernick rally outside NFL headquarters.
Part of the Kaepernick Foundation’s $33,000 donation for the Lower East Side Girls Club was designated for travel and lodging for the Women’s March convention in October.
The Women’s March returned the favor with a shoutout Sunday on Facebook with a post saying, “#TaketheKnee [is] on the right side of history today — not just NFL players, but all of YOU. Show your support for the athletes siding with justice.”
Ludicrously, black activists and many leftists claim Shakur was innocent, depsite there being no disagreement that she was in the car at the time of the killing of the officer, making her just as guilty legally as the person who pulled the trigger.
Kaepernick can give his money to any group he wants. The issue is why he continues to insist his protest is not anti-American or anti-police. The donations are part of his pledge made when he began his protest so there is a direct connection between the money and his rancid political views.
And NFL players want to emulate this towering hypocrite?
