Chuck Todd amputates constitutional rights from God

In the course of taking shots at Roy Moore, Chuck Todd of MSNBC’s Meet the Press Daily revealed his belief that our Constitutional Rights are merely granted to us by the state, not anchored in God and Natural Law. Curtis Houck of Newsbusters: MSNBC’s MTP Daily host Chuck Todd led off Wednesday’s show with an asinine, pants-on-fire assertion that Alabama Republican senatorial candidate Roy Moore “doesn't appear to believe in the Constitution as it's written” because Moore said our rights come from God.

Ahem! The first sentence of the Declaration of Independence asserts where rights come from as Americans sought “to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them.” The Declaration is foundation on which the Constitution was erected. What trights the state grants, the state can take away. By using the “as it is written” language, Todd tips us off as to what he is doing. Yes, it is not in the text of the Constitution. But that is nothing to be alarmed about. Moore is aligned with constitutional tradition. Todd wants to spread among his viewers the mistaken concept that the state, not God, is the source of their rights. Todd's views are the ones to be alarmed about.