good 😉🌈💕 #WeGotThis https://t.co/UGBAPmnaHM

Not a thought about how Morrell's exit might affect Harvard, because for Manning, it's all about himself and his feelings instead. Note the high emoji count, by the way - an advertisement of low intelligence, according to perception, which he may well want. Manning has no degree and 21 felonies, and seems to relish those facts.

Next up, Bill Kristol said he'd prefer to skip Harvard events with Manning around:

Manning's response was to point the finger elsewhere, attacking his fellow Harvard fellow, Sean Spicer. Real collegial.

And with all these resignations exploding around him with all their policy implications, he zeros in on what really matters to him - not treason for which he is famous, but transgenderism, addressing each resignation's added-to-the-bottom disclaimer in those letters in his whiny way first - and the emojis flowed:

nothing to do with trans rights 😳 everything to do with torture, murder, genocide & the military/intel/police state you built 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis https://t.co/bbM7GFgHiw — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) September 14, 2017

After that, he gets to his real agenda - a juvenile one, shouted only at antifa protest rallies:

In fact, he seemed to revel in the negative attention his Harvard fellowship drew, posting a picture of himself in San Francisco's Dolores Park dividing the gay Castro and bohemian far-left antifa-succoring Mission districts to call attention to himself, using the puerile language of the high chair:

making very bad people very mad 😇 today is a good day for us 😌☁️🌈💕 (feat. @KarlTheFog) https://t.co/mC1kDvQ2q2 pic.twitter.com/66NqytKzFe — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) September 14, 2017

More ideological genius statements about 'smashing the state' followed:

because we need to dismantle, piece by piece, the bloated military/intel/police state, before it destroys everyone 😌🌈💕 #WeGotThis https://t.co/09UPLk22Bb — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) September 14, 2017

Then more whining about himself: Me, me, me...

so @harvard says @seanspicer & @Clewandowski_ bring “something to the table and add something to the conversation” and not me 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) September 15, 2017

After that, the unrepentant felon made it all about the party he had injured with his felonies, showing he wasn't contrite in the slightest after getting his pardon from President Obama:

this is what a military/police/intel state looks like 🕵️🕵️‍♀️ the @cia determines what is and is not taught at @harvard 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis https://t.co/09xIJGlhgf — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) September 15, 2017





And finally, there's Manning's pinned tweet, all full of false bravado and self-aggrandisement.

honored to be 1st disinvited trans woman visiting @harvard fellow 😌 they chill marginalized voices under @cia pressure 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis https://t.co/7ViF3GaSec — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) September 15, 2017

Seriously, does Manning have any sense of what is going on here? Top officials with decades of experience who could be helpful to Harvard's students were pulling out because of his execrable presence and he thought it was worth cheering about. Then came the whining when Harvard did the logical thing and yanked the 'fellowship' from this ignoramus with an anything-but-distinguished career. After that, it was all bravado, being proud of having his fellowship pulled.

Manning would be about as useful as a bicycle to a fish, to use an old feminist term, to Harvard's graduates. He can't help their future careers in government, he can only act as a toxin to take them down and make them unhireable. A survey of his photos on Twitter shows he hangs out at antifa-type joints and basks in the praise and adoration of the rabid leftists, while someone has given him money to travel around the country with quite a bit of frequency. Manning gets awards as a sort of consumer of awards, but he certainly can't act as a mentor with connections to the students. What pathetic picture that is. And Manning's juvenile response to Harvard's withdrawal of his fellowship shows he wasn't any sort of prize for the elite academic program he was idiotically invited to join.