I think the Clintons are really sort of like tornadoes moving through people’s lives. I’m just one of the people left in the wake of their passing by.

Moral corruption is a contagious disease, as the fate of so many former associates of the Clinton Machine demonstrates. Together, they are the Typhoid Mary of the modern Democratic Party. Business partners and friends, Webb Hubble and the McDougalls, Jim and Susan, all were convicted of felonies, with poor Jim dying in prison, but not before uttering these immortal words :

Other victims of the Clinton Tornado include:

Vince Foster (avoided testifying when he killed himself), David Hale (convicted felon)… Jim Guy Tucker (former governor, convicted felon), Harry Don Denton (dead; reputation destroyed after he fingered Mrs. Clinton for her involvement in bank fraud), Billy Dale (not a friend of the Clinton’s but certainly a victim; tried for embezzlement, and acquitted, in connection with Travelgate). . . .

That tornado is still spinning, demonstrating that proximity with the Clintons is a risk factor for your liberty, reputation, and immortal soul. Julie Zauzmer reports in the Washington Post:

Hillary Clinton said that the email her spiritual adviser, the Rev. Bill Shillady, sent her on the morning after she lost the 2016 presidential election helped her heal from her devastating defeat. It wasn’t until months later, when Shillady published that email in a book, that it came to light that he had plagiarized the words that so moved the candidate. Now, less than a month after the book’s publication, the publishing house that printed it says it is pulling the book off the shelves because it’s riddled with plagiarism. “Abingdon Press initiated an extensive review of the book and was alarmed to discover other content unattributed by the author. Abingdon Press has zero tolerance for plagiarism,” the Rev. Brian K. Milford, the president of the publishing company, said in a statement. “Consequently, we have discontinued sales, will remove existing copies from all sales outlets, and will have them destroyed along with our existing inventory.” Shillady, who did not respond to a Washington Post reporter’s call on Tuesday evening, sent an emailed statement: “I deeply regret my actions. I was wrong and there is no excuse for it. I apologize to those whose work I mistakenly did not attribute. I apologize to those I have disappointed, including Secretary Hillary Clinton, Abingdon Press, and all the writers and others who have helped me publish and promote this book. I ask for everyone’s forgiveness.”

And who, exactly, was being plagiarized?

Other pastors!

Shortly before the book came out last month, CNN published the day-after email that Shillady sent on Nov. 9. Indiana pastor Matt Deuel recognized the words as nearly identical to his own and contacted CNN, which broke the news that the portion of the book was plagiarized on the day before it came out.

I particularly love that the book being pulled features Hillary on the cover a lot more prominently than the author himself.

I can certainly understand how Hillary felt comfortable with a spiritual adviser of this level of probity.

Perhaps it is time for Hillary’s appearances in television to be accompanied by a disclaimer at the bottom of the screen, similar to what car manufacturers use when showing their latest models zooming around, stating, “Professional drivers on a closed course: do not attempt this on your own.” Perhaps, “Profession congenital liar: do not attempt to emulate.”

Or, maybe just use amsll version of this graphic, from Greg Groesch of the Washington Times. at the bottom of the screen, on the right.