I am certain that most readers of AT do not need to refresher on the posturing that took place, and the riots that followed. The final chapter of prosecution of the cops is mow completed, as the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division (a stronghold of progressive civil rights prosecutors) declined to prosecute the cops, owing to a lack of evidence of civil rights violations. Rebecca Ruiz in the NYT :

One of the most disgraceful episodes in race-based demagoguery of the current era is coming to a close in Baltimore. The death of Freddy Gray while in police custody sparked riots, thanks to the notion widely broadcast for political profit that anti-black racism caused him to be murdered by cops. Both the then-mayor and then-States Attorney for Baltimore jumped in and fanned the flames of resentment. The Obama administration encouraged the assumption that racism was at issue.

Compared to the mean in 2007-2014, it looks like Baltimore is now up around 300 incremental dead bodies since the Freddie Gray Fiasco began about 30 months ago.

How many incremental people have been murdered in Baltimore due to the Obama Administration / BLM / Soros etc. promotion of this case in March 2015?

There was, however, extensive criminal activity in Baltimore by those offended by the cops’ alleged but unprovable racism. Ron Unz attempts to calculate the costs of this demagoguery”

The closure of the criminal civil rights investigation into Mr. Gray’s death, which prompted unrest in Baltimore, a predominantly black city, and a federal examination of its police department’s practices, means that no officers will be held criminally responsible in his death.

“After an extensive review of this tragic event, conducted by career prosecutors and investigators, the Justice Department concluded that the evidence is insufficient,” the department said in a statement, adding that it was unable to prove the officers “willfully violated Gray’s civil rights.”

Six Baltimore police officers will face no federal charges in the death of Freddie Gray, the 25-year-old black man who died of a severe spinal cord injury while in custody, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday.

One of the most disgraceful episodes in race-based demagoguery of the current era is coming to a close in Baltimore. The death of Freddy Gray while in police custody sparked riots, thanks to the notion widely broadcast for political profit that anti-black racism caused him to be murdered by cops. Both the then-mayor and then-States Attorney for Baltimore jumped in and fanned the flames of resentment. The Obama administration encouraged the assumption that racism was at issue.

I am certain that most readers of AT do not need to refresher on the posturing that took place, and the riots that followed. The final chapter of prosecution of the cops is mow completed, as the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division (a stronghold of progressive civil rights prosecutors) declined to prosecute the cops, owing to a lack of evidence of civil rights violations. Rebecca Ruiz in the NYT:

Six Baltimore police officers will face no federal charges in the death of Freddie Gray, the 25-year-old black man who died of a severe spinal cord injury while in custody, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday. “After an extensive review of this tragic event, conducted by career prosecutors and investigators, the Justice Department concluded that the evidence is insufficient,” the department said in a statement, adding that it was unable to prove the officers “willfully violated Gray’s civil rights.” The closure of the criminal civil rights investigation into Mr. Gray’s death, which prompted unrest in Baltimore, a predominantly black city, and a federal examination of its police department’s practices, means that no officers will be held criminally responsible in his death.

There was, however, extensive criminal activity in Baltimore by those offended by the cops’ alleged but unprovable racism. Ron Unz attempts to calculate the costs of this demagoguery”