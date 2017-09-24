Two men are charged with threatening to shoot a victim during a robbery in the West Ridge neighborhood Sunday night. 18-year-old Hunter Gregory of Skokie and 30-year-old Guy Cabrol of Rogers Park approached the man near Green Briar Park around 11:55 p.m., prosecutors said. “Give me your shit,” Gregory allegedly ordered, adding, “I think this guy’s looking to get shot” when the victim refused. Cabrol reportedly agreed, saying “yeah, I think we have to put him down” as Gregory reached into his rear waistband. The victim dropped to his knees on a sidewalk in the 6000 block of North Talman. “Drop your shit. Drop everything on the ground,” Cabrol is alleged to have ordered. “This guy is going to get shot.”

According to court records, via CWB Chicago , two men charged with a horrifying crime are to be released back onto the streets of Chicago with electronic monitoring, presumably the ankle bracelets of television fame.

Bail in Chicago must be granted at an affordable cost , according to the chief judge of Cook County. Bail for all, in other words.

The two young men and the scene of the alleged crime are pictured below:

Let’s hope these guys don’t “put down” any people.