You think “idiot” is too strong? Then how could a country with huge resources of coal, gas and uranium run short of electricity?

How could AEMO now warn that “we face an increasing and unacceptable risk that there will be insufficient capability in the system”?

“Unacceptable” hardly begins to describe what we’ve done, driven by irrational superstitions and green scares.

It was already “unacceptable” that we banned nuclear power here, despite exporting uranium for some of the 449 nuclear plants overseas that safely produce more than 10 per cent of the world’s electricity.

It is also “unacceptable” that we’ve now banned fracking for gas in Victoria, Northern Territory, Western Australia and much of NSW, also thanks to unscientific green scares. Our Chief Scientist says this technology is “completely safe” when well regulated and it’s been used in the United States to unlock such vast new supplies of cheap gas that it’s driven down prices and made the US self-reliant on energy.

So for no sane reason we’ve banned two major sources of electricity. But even more “unacceptable” is that we’ve decided that coal — our biggest source of all — should also be banned.

Coal-fired stations produce 73 per cent of our electricity and the cheapest and most reliable. Yet activists convinced politicians these stations were heating the world dangerously by releasing lots of carbon dioxide, the gas which feeds plants. Never mind that the world has, in fact, barely warmed over the past two decades.

Wind power is so expensive and unreliable that South Australia has since suffered two huge blackouts and has the world’s most expensive electricity