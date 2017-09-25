As the left howls about Muslim bans, Trump throws a few leftist regimes onto his list

President Trump has added Venezuela, North Korea, and Chad onto his much reviled travel ban list, subjecting nationals of those nations to increased travel restrictions and fewer visas, all as part of his revised executive order to control borders. What makes it interesting is that these newly added nations are all leftist, so it almost looks like a "so there!" move on the part of the Trump administration to not only give leftist hellholes what they deserve, but also to shove it in the face of the U.S. political left, which for many years has been defending regimes such as North Korea and Venezuela. More to the point, it has been smearing Trump's efforts to enhance U.S. homeland security and make Americans safe as racist "a Muslim ban."

Well, not anymore. Chad and North Korea send very few visitors to the U.S., so the move appears to be cosmetic. Venezuela, however, is a different story. It sends millions of visitors to the U.S., and they come in basically two flavors: refugees and illegal immigrants fleeing the socialist disaster area with their lives and their rich Chavista overlords, who have run the country into the ground; drained the national coffers; filled their own; and now go shopping in Miami, skiing in Colorado, buying apartments in Manhattan, and playing the slots in Vegas, as longtime Venezuelan observer Pedro Burelli noted on Twitter. Gobierno de Trump prohíbe entrada a EEUU a funcionarios de la NarcoDictadura y familiares. Ciao Miami, Las Vegas, NY y esquí en Colorado. pic.twitter.com/0FYKyLDIqD — Pedro Mario Burelli (@pburelli) September 25, 2017 Translated into English, he writes: Trump Government forbids entry to U.S. officials from the NarcoDictadura and family. Ciao Miami, Las Vegas, NY and skiing in Colorado. In other words, he's taking away the toys and playgrounds of the Chavista boliburguesa, or its connected crony capitalists who have gotten rich off Venezuela's oil largess. The difference here is that in the case of the terrorists coming from other lands, the idea is to keep them from doing harm to Americans. In the Venezuelan case, the idea is to keep them from accessing the great goody bag that amounts to the U.S. There are probably other reasons as well. Chavistas have been known to exert poor controls on Venezuelan passports and are suspected of issuing blank ones to terror groups such as Hezb'allah. They also have an ocean's worth of drug dealers due to their coddling of Colombia's terrorist narco-guerrillas, known as FARC. The satisfying thing is in seeing the reaction of the Nicolás Maduro regime, which is blaming its opposition and screaming loudly about being included in the new ban: "You've got to be a big traitor to your country to ask for sanctions against Venezuela," Maduro said in a televised appearance. With that the case, the left can cry in its beer now. Their rantings about a "Muslim ban" have only forced the Trump administration to expand its banned list to non-Muslim regimes. Socialist hellholes cherished by the left were the first in line.