The criminals are getting more blatant:

In a recent case that resulted in arrests, two Austin men are charged with stopping a Loop hotel's valet driver in traffic while he drove a customer's Audi A5 to a parking lot around 9 p.m. last Tuesday.

22-year-old Amos Gibson, on parole for unlawful use of a weapon, pointed a silver revolver at the valet's head while 19-year-old Danthony Nance opened the passenger-side door and grabbed the keys while demanding control of the car, according to prosecutors.

The 53-year-old valet was not injured, and cops caught up with Gibson and Nance minutes later in the 600 block of South Wabash.

Gibson's charged with attempted vehicular hijacking and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon on parole. His bail is set at $225,000.

Nance, who cops said is an admitted Four Corner Hustler street gang member, is charged with attempted vehicular hijacking with a firearm. His bail information was not immediately available.