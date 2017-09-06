An end to lawlessness

The election of Donald Trump signaled the end of an era of lawlessness and a return to law and order. While leftists and the GOP establishment wing revolt against repeal, the decision to end DACA sends a clear message that illegal immigration is not acceptable and that America is back and ready to enforce the immigration laws on the books. Then-presidential candidate Donald Trump vowed at campaign rallies that he would repeal the Obama Amnesty program known as DACA, which allows children born in this country to parents who came illegally to have an extended stay. The left refer to these children of illegals as “Dreamers” possibly in part to garner sympathy from the public. In my opinion DACA sets a precedent in that it excuses illegal immigration and rewards it by giving DACA children access to the job market. At first, the President did not repeal DACA and General John Kelly had told recipients that they may wait for it to be struck down in court. This, fortunately, for America has now changed.

President Trump campaigned on Making America Great Again and part of that is enforcing immigration laws on the books. Both Donald Trump and Ted Cruz emphasized the illegality of amnesty on the campaign trail. Thus, were the President to repeal it this should come as no surprise. Repealing DACA was clearly a popular proposition among the President's base, as Donald Trump won the presidency and the many candidates both Democrat and Republicans wishing for amnesty lost the primaries and elections. Many in the establishment will argue repealing DACA is inhumane. They will argue that separating families is cruel and, as Sen. Jeff Flake asked, why punish the children because of their parents? This complaint misses the point. Of course, no one blames the children. However, laws on the books must be enforced. In a case where parents build a house on stolen land we don't say the children get to keep the home since the parents committed the crime, not the kids. The law must be enforced and the parents are ultimately responsible for their kids’ situation since they knowingly violated immigration law by coming into the country illegally. While unlawful, many so-called Dreamers are innocent. Some Dreamers may be gang members. Even if a few amongst the Dreamers are MS-13 or other unsavory characters it's not in the best interest of the USA to keep people here who may be criminals. There are already too many gangs and criminals in the country. Who opposes the repeal of this lawless amnesty? Unfortunately, some in the GOP do. While many of their constituents oppose amnesty and voted to support the President's agenda, some of their senators and congressmen clearly wish to disregard their will and vote against their interests. Sadly, it's become expected that many in the Democratic establishment promote amnesty as evidenced by the so-called Gang of 8 amnesty and the Democratic featured support for DACA. What’s even worse is that grassroots claiming to be Republican in the Senate openly defy their voters and wish to retain Obama's politicians amnesty in the form of DACA. The base has made itself clear: the President has been given a mandate for immigration enforcement. We applaud him for ending the unconstitutional DACA, which Obama issued by executive order. American borders should mean something. Immigration is not a human right that everyone is entitled to. Ending DACA sends a clear message. America is back as is the mandate to make America Safe Again.