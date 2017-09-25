Alejandro Villanueva's courageous - and lonely - stand for the flag

What a sorry state of affairs it is that standing up for the American flag, rather than taking a knee, is now what's unusual and newsworthy. That's where we're at now, with Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva making headlines for courageously standing up for the flag during the playing of the national anthem while the rest of his teammates huddled back in the locker room.