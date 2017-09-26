If there were anything worth protesting over I’d stop and listen. There is nothing. This is the greatest country the world has ever known. More freedom here, more opportunity here than anywhere else in the world. What exactly are these spoiled brats protesting?

My whole life since I was six years old I watched the Cowboys every Sunday. Never again. Our country is besieged by communists agitators and the useful idiots' entertainment industry has been following suit for years. Now football, baseball and basketball have fallen as stupid victims, too.

One radical wife (Mrs. Kaepernick) started this whole mess. Now the country has turned on its self. For nothing. Between professional sports and my love and appreciation of this country, I chose America.

This is more than an embarrassment. Back when Chief Antagonizer started this racial divide mess with the “beer summit” it was laughable because he was weak and feeble and was supposed to go away . Then we had the media pick up the lies about the “white Hispanic,” “Hands up – Don’t shoot” and the Mizzou lunatics. Was anyone ever going to stand up and tell the truth – teach our children how this was turning into organized lies designed to tear our country apart?

Those Thinkers who know history know the playbook of those who want to destroy America. We have seen the 45 Declared Goals for the takeover of America Communist plan written long ago. Did we ever think it would get beyond Hollywood? Well it did. The anti-America thinking took over the media, it took over public schools, it took over colleges and universities, and it took over professional sports.

As the Martin Niemoller said, “Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak – because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me-and there was no one left to speak for me.” Is this how we will react? H. G. Wells wrote of the dodo bird in War of the Worlds, “Don’t worry, Dear, we’ll peck them to death in the morning.” Is this our fate – extinction?

Look at those 45 Declared goals. When are we going to say something?

2. US willingness to capitulate in preference to engaging to atomic war. (North Korea) 17. Get control of the schools. Put the party line in textbooks. 19. Use student riots to foment public protests. 23. Promote ugliness, repulsive, meaningless art. 24. Eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them violation of free speech. 26. Promote homosexuality, degeneracy, promiscuity as ‘normal, natural, healthy.’ 27. Discredit the Bible. 28. Eliminate prayer. 29. Discredit Constitution. 30. Discredit American Founding Fathers.

And especially relevant today:

42. Create the impression that violence and insurrection are legitimate aspects of the American tradition.

For all the uneducated Jerry Joneses out there, we need to say something. We need to do more then a feeble boycott. I’ve been boycotting Disney, ESPN, CBS, NBC, Yahoo. Grammies, Emmys, Oscars, Kellogg’s, Nike, Proctor and Gamble and it has not made much of a dent. We need to follow Alejandro Villanueva, the only war veteran in the NFL and make our voices heard. We need to speak out. We need to make a meaningful stand.

Thanks to Jerry Jones, I just freed up all my Sunday afternoons. First he fired an upstanding Christian man, then he built a team of drug users, and now he threw America under the bus. He joined the ranks of the George Soros useful idiots who start riots, kills cops, suppress free speech, and promote racism.

Goodbye, Dallas Cowboys; goodbye, Pittsburg Steelers; goodbye, NFL; good riddance Jerry Jones and your un-American team. The next football game I’m watching on TV is Army-Navy. At least these student athletes will not only stand up to show their support for their country; they will also stand up in harm’s way to defend our freedom, heritage and way of life.